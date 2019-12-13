Modern society is dependent on volunteers doing the work for which there is little or no funding.

Kaitoke School recently held a morning tea to thank parents and community members who pitch in to help whenever they're needed.

From taking a fortnightly Bible in Schools class, helping children with their reading or assisting on school trips, the school's appreciation was shown with a table filled with food, a nice cuppa and a word of thanks from principal Vanessa Duncan.

"As a school we appreciate everything that everybody does, and there are so many things that different people do — helping with sports teams, taking cars for trips and being parent-helps ... there are so many ways that people help and contribute, things that we couldn't do without you volunteering and giving up your time. It makes a huge difference to our small school and we appreciate you and the time you give up."

Vanessa says the school has a lot of volunteer help.

"All our sports teams are run by parents: they coach and manage them; we have people who come in during the week and do reading with the kids, which is fantastic."

Among those helping with reading is Vanessa's mother, Marie Love, and Vanessa's husband Stuart gives a lot of time helping at the school.

"We have people who help with fundraising for the school, doing trips and camps ... it's so crucial," says Vanessa.

While the school is in a rural area, Kaitoke's students come from all over, many taking the school bus from town, making it tricky to maintain connection with parents and the wider school community.

"It's about communicating, putting things in the newsletter or on the app, so they know what's happening in school and can be a part of it if they want to."

With the number of people prepared to volunteer for the school, the communication is evidently effective.