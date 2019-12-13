I love my "aha" moments! They're my clue and a cue to what motivates me.

These moments particularly excite me because I recognise that I'm about to discover something or re-discover something from a slightly shifted perspective, revealing another layer of whoever I "think" I am. I accept that this is just part of the great unfurling of this experience called my life and the "mind" through which I filter all experience.

It's what I do with my thoughts that will then amount to the greater sum and total of who I am. I don't believe there is no inequity when it comes to our own thinking as adults, unless we have significant brain damage, but even then with the right environment and resources we all know about the brain's ability to create new neural pathways when a specific algorithm is followed.

Perhaps what we are talking about more here is the aptitude and ability to be our own self critic in a constructive way rather than a destructive way. I haven't yet met anyone where that has come naturally, it's been either deliberate and willingly learnt somewhere along the way, or has been the result of resilience through some traumatic or chaotic event.

As adults, we all have the ability to think about our thinking and our choices in spite of our circumstances, made extremely difficult however when through relationship there is abuse of power. We are all emotionally challenged with our own sense of power and control and regulation of it, but there are those who are emotionally constipated. These folk for whatever reason can not, or will not, won't bring out their own self critic. They would rather take their discomfort out on others, leaving a wake of pain and chaos.

They too have just as much opportunity to look at their own patterns of behaviour and how that inter-relates with those around them, but unless something switches that "light" on they often don't. Watch out for those who attach their entire happiness and unhappiness on to something or someone, as they have not emotionally matured enough yet to see what they are doing. This really falls into the korero around addictions: we talk about the addiction to drugs, alcohol, etc, but addiction to power through the fine line that exists between love and hate and control and vulnerability needs to be talked about more. The sense of self entitlement that some folk have is a vicious cycle for them, as the more they feel what they are lacking, the more lack they will feel, and so it goes on, adding to their constipation. It's all very well being able to identify this but what do we do? How do we actualise what we conceptualise? That question for those that seek the answers is the reason why I have a private practice.

Who knows, maybe one day mainstream might catch up to what modern science has revealed and this work will inform core practices, but for now I just have to keep chipping away on my own. It's no longer mystical thinking as quantum science is now measuring our intentions and the relationship between our thinking and our vibrational field. As human beings we have this incredible power available to us — think of it as unlimited data. And it's called conscious choice — even to not choose is a conscious choice. If we aren't happy with how life is working out for us, for something different to happen we need to let something go to let something else in and our degree of hold and grip on the familiar is key to the success of that transition. The work of Dr Bruce Lipton Cell Biologist reveals that our subconscious drives 95 per cent of our daily choices. The first we might notice that something needs to shift in and around us is when we feel "stuck". Quantum science says that we are going to create anyway, so we may as well attach some choice to how we do that through our intentionality. I am excited to be able to walk with people either directly or indirectly through the services that I provide which, of course, includes my fitness classes as well as my mindset coaching. My services look simple enough on the outside but beneath the surface lies some comprehensive understandings.

This leads me to thanking you the readers for yet another year of being part of my life and I hope I was a part of yours. A very special thank you to Paul Brooks and the wonderful work that he does in creating our community newspaper The Midweek — You can NEVER retire Paul! I wish you all a Meri Kirihimete and a safe and mindful festive season and I look forward to seeing what 2020 reveals.

