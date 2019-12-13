Red Door Gallery in Putiki continues its monthly exhibitions with a unique take on radios in December.

It's called Bye Bye Radio.

"Steve [Selfe] saw these radios at auction so we bought them — we ended up with 48," says Peter Shepherd, who owns the gallery with wife Debby. The radios are various, mostly old valve style, with lots of bakelite and wood.

"The guy at the auction asked if we were restoring them: Let's just say we're giving them another life."

A number of guest artists each have a radio to interpret artistically in their own unique way.

"There will be 15 to 17 Whanganui artists," says Peter. Apart from using the radio in some way, there are no rules.

"And no-one's showing anyone else what they're doing," says Debby. "So we don't know what's turning up."

"What I love about doing this sort of thing is seeing what people come up with," says Peter. "It's getting people involved and they seem to enjoy it."

Debby's work, Feline Mausoleum, is a play on FM and the radio looks tomb-like. There is a cat inside.

Tim Stubbs has put mosaic decorations on his radio and lit it up from inside. There are things inside the radio.

Peter's work, Bye Bye Radio, Hello Cloud, another light-hearted piece, has various figures around an old radio and climbing up a ladder in the frame, apparently taking music to "the cloud", the cloud represented by pieces of metal. The radio has a clock in it.

"It's just a quirky thing: The clock goes. I really enjoy that type of art."

The figures represent different musical genres, from heavy metal to oldies. The idea is for the viewer to work it out.

Bye Bye Radio runs through December at Red Door Gallery in Putiki.