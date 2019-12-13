It was once a space between buildings: a parking place, an area to be crossed in transit from one place to another. It was where bank employees accessed their workplace or parked their cars and lately it has been a concreted area where rubbish accumulated.

Now it is a charming Mexican restaurant called Maria Lane, a labour of love by managers Belinda Pilcher, Bryce Mason and chef Luis Solana.

Bryce and Belinda used the design skills of old schoolmate Chris Aplin to create a friendly space for customers with room for the business end of the operation. Clear roofing material covers the old courtyard, with a counter at one end with the kitchen behind. Tables and chairs fill the space with plenty of room for customers and serving staff to move.

Marie and I arrived at 12.30pm and were met by Belinda. This is what she and her waiting staff do. She greets people, makes them feel at ease, then, when they are seated, she explains the menu, makes suggestions and gives you time to decide. No pressure, no rush.

The menu has plenty of choice but it's not too complicated. There are Spanish words which, once explained, make perfect sense.

We started with the papitas — Maria Lane's version of potato chips (crisps) with lemon, salsa Botenera and tajin. Delicious. Easy to eat, plenty of crunch and fresh flavours. The touch of spice and lingering light aftertaste of vinegar prepares the palate for whatever comes next.

Advertisement

We tried the quesadillas with guajillo brisket and the taco deluxe filled with catch of the day. Forget knives and forks, use your fingers and get stuck in!

The quesadillas were filled with flavour and the brisket melted in the mouth. The spices and guajilli chilli did not overpower the dish but complemented the other flavours.

The taco deluxe were two corn tortillas filled with marinated fish with pico de gallo salsa and chipotle sauce — easy to eat, beautiful texture and scrumptious!

We finished with corn chips and guacamole. The latter deserves an explanation as provided by Luis, who came out of the kitchen to chat. It is very easy to over complicate guacamole with too many ingredients and confusing flavours. Luis likes to keep it simple: apart from avocado, there are just four other ingredients. Delicious.

Luis comes from Mexico City: he says the food he prepares for Maria Lane is the same as he would eat at home. It's authentic Mexican tucker, kept uncomplicated. He says his food is about simplicity with just the right number and measure of ingredients. Why confuse the palate with too many textures and flavours?

Until Maria Lane gets a liquor licence sorted, they have a range of non-alcoholic drinks. We tried and loved the horchata but the drinks on offer are a testament to creativity and knowledge of flavours.

Belinda said the menu is malleable and can be adjusted for specific dietary requirements. It's also child friendly. Maria Lane Eatery is in Majestic Square between Frank and Mint.