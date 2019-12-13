Waverley pushes for the finish line in Yr 5&6 teams race.Mitre 10 Mega Tough Kid took over Cooks Gardens on Friday with water, detergent and mud being a common feature. Organised by Sport Whanganui and assisted by volunteers from all over, including Fire and Emergency NZ, the day is always a huge success.
Paul Brooks took his camera.

Life Education Trust mascot Harold shares the last water slide with Ina Waiariki from Whanganui Intermediate.
The start of Years 3&4 Teams Race at Tough Kids.
Hold hands, stay together, finish together, like the winning Yr 3&4 team, St Johns Hill.
Luke Darlington and Isaac Ashworth of St Anne's are loving it on the final slide in Yr 3&4 teams race.
Waverley pushes for the finish line in Yr 5&6 teams race.
Whanganui Intermediate Yr 7&8 get doused in the teams race.
Hayden Gibson of Mitre 10 Mega, Tough Kids' main sponsor.
Teamwork from Whanganui Intermediate Yr 7&8.
Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas having far too much fun.
Struggling up the hill in the Parents' and Teachers' Race at Tough Kid.
