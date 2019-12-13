On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Waverley pushes for the finish line in Yr 5&6 teams race.Mitre 10 Mega Tough Kid took over Cooks Gardens on Friday with water, detergent and mud being a common feature. Organised by Sport Whanganui and assisted by volunteers from all over, including Fire and Emergency NZ, the day is always a huge success. Paul Brooks took his camera.