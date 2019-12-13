MIKE:

Ever since we arrived in this city in the mid-1970s, Virginia Lake has been my favourite area. Apart from its limpid waters, the profusion of glorious trees and shrubs, the delightful bird life, it offered me so much scope for recreational running, with its multiple variations of tracks and terrain.

That was the reason why I was so eager, after retirement, to give something back to the lake, joining the working group of volunteers, which was formed after the establishment, in 2000, of the Virginia Lake Trust. Two mornings a month for two hours may seem a niggardly amount of time, but I never cease to wonder how much a dozen people can achieve in that period.

Passers-by often comment on what a good job we are doing. My reply of choice is generally, "We're on day release. It's better than being cooped up in Kaitoke!" Most laugh, some continue their walk a little faster!

The original memorial to Pura McGregor, with Pura's great great grandson, Chris Scanlon on the right, and his father Joe. PICTURE / SUPPLIED

During the first decade of my tours of the lake, I would continually pass the half totara waka situated on Toronui Point, the site of an early Maori pa. It was a memorial to Pura McGregor, a lady of outstanding qualities, and was erected by her husband, Gregor, in 1921, soon after her death the previous year. Over the course of the century the waka rotted and, for safety reasons, was removed in 1987. A few years later a totara tree was planted there by her family.

The site of the original memorial, now planted with a totara tree. PICTURE / MIKE STREET

The present Chairman of the Trust, Terry Coxon, in consultation with the family, iwi and arts identities in the city, now proposes to re-establish a waka there in Pura's memory. The original canoe had a traditional rafter pattern (kowhaiwhai) painted on it.

The full size replica, to be made in Corten steel, will have the rafter pattern excised.

A local artist, Cecelia Kumeroa, was commissioned to design the Waka Maumahara (waka of remembrance) on the spot where the memorial tiki stood.

The estimated cost is around $30,000 and the Trust has applied for a grant from the Council's Public Arts Fund, on a dollar for dollar basis. Hopefully, both business concerns and individuals in Whanganui will be willing to contribute towards what is an integral feature of our magnificent Rotokawau.

It serves as a reminder of part of our Maori history as well as a memorial to an impressive lady, who was the first Maori woman to receive the Order of the British Empire. Among her manifold interests and achievements was the Beautifying Society, which helped to develop the lake. At Pura's instigation, native plants were brought from up river by Maori women and used to lay out the original planting of Rotokawau. If this plan could be achieved next year, what a fitting way to celebrate the centenary of her death.

For those wishing to find more information or make a contribution, contact Terry Coxon :- 063452645, 0274 450460, terryjoancoxon@xtra.co.nz

JOAN: The Traditionals (Back to the Roots) was the title of the Male Choir's final concert of 2019. Under the baton — or rather, the manual guidance — of the imposing and commanding figure of Stephen Rowley, they entertained their large audience with a varied programme presented in four brackets. The first appealed to me greatly, as it consisted of three Welsh songs, bringing back memories of those wonderful male choirs of my youth, composed mainly of coal miners.

From other sections there were two songs in particular which seemed to bring the best out of the choir. On the Road to Mandalay was a stirring, rousing number with the men going at full bore, a useful preparation for The Holy City. This full-throated rendition, apart from its enjoyment value, had me a tad worried as to whether a couple of the members, judging by the colour of their faces on the ultimate "Jerusalem", were about to suffer an apoplectic fit! But no! They survived.

The guest artist was an extremely talented young musician, Shontae Arthur.

At just 17, she has completed her ATCL exams in violin and piano and is teaching both instruments. The two pieces she played, a Barcarolle by Faure and a Prelude by Debussy, demonstrated her mastery of the piano, as she displayed both speed and dexterity.

Shontae was taught by her sister, Caitlin Sandbrook, who happens to be the choir's accompanist — a neat little family ensemble.

Thanks are in order to all the participants.

MIKE: The Fine Arts Award for the Young Artist Scholarship was announced last Friday at the gallery. Fourteen students had their work on display, covering a wide range of subjects and mediums. No information, however, was provided on the medium used by each artist, which would have helped an amateur like me. Some were clearly photographs, but others were less easily discernible. Perhaps to be remedied next year? Anyway, a minor quibble in what is a most laudable undertaking, with Fine Arts Gallery offering a prize of $1000 to encourage young artists.

Winning entry by Tsubaki Scythe in the Young Artist Scholarship awarded by Fine Arts Whanganui. PICTURE / MIKE STREET

The winner of the award was Tsubaki Scythe, who designed an intaglio print in dry point, combining her Japanese and New Zealand heritage.

The quizzical birds, the Japanese dragon, the river unfurling like a swathe of ribbon towards the mountains — all reveal a subtle delicacy, a poised elegance and a surety of touch. It is a most accomplished work. The People's Choice Award of $200, sponsored by Renata's Art and Framing, went to Kate Regan for her photograph of her grandmother — a study in serenity. The exhibition runs until Christmas.

Comments and suggestions to mjstreet@xtra.co.nz