A packed Royal Wanganui Opera House was the venue for Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party Leader's Speech on Sunday, and the culmination of the weekend-long Labour Party Conference in Whanganui.

It was also where the Prime Minister declared the creation of a huge financial package for education.

"Today I'm announcing the first component of the infrastructure package that the Finance Minister set out yesterday. It's about our schools. In the world we live in, you will be hard pressed to find a community where the school doesn't sit in the centre. No matter where you are in New Zealand, there will be a school doing its best to give our children the very best start, supporting the local community, acting like a hub. Education is our great connector and our great leveller. I have visited plenty of schools over my time in politics and I would be at a loss to name one that didn't have need.

"That is why, next year, almost every single state school and kura in New Zealand will receive a one-off payment of up to $400,000. This represents the biggest cash injection for school maintenance in at least 25 years. It will create jobs in every community in the country while helping make our schools the special place they deserve to be. Every school will get a payment of $693 per student, capped at a maximum of $400,000. No school will get less that $50,000, regardless of how small their roll is."

It was the climax of a speech intended to inspire as well as inform.

The Prime Minister also announced a new offer to settle the school support staff collective agreement.

"Which, if accepted will see teacher aides and other support staff receive at least the living wage.

"We intend to extend the living wage offer to all non-teaching staff in schools."

The afternoon began when huge crowds arrived to gather and chat before filling every available seat in the Opera House. Inside it was like waiting for a rock concert to start. A sea of red T-shirts flowed through more conservative attire and staff were handing out large pieces of card bearing the Labour Party logo. They were for waving about as and when the mood demanded.

Whanganui Labour candidate Steph Lewis had a good view of the stage at the Royal Wanganui Opera House. Picture / Paul Brooks

The media contingent took up a row across the centre downstairs and the front seats were reserved for parliamentarians and current big Labour names. Scattered throughout the rest of the audience were local Labour Party people, including our newly announced candidate, Stephanie Lewis.

Compere Rhys Mathewson loosened up a crowd that did not need loosening. Picture / Paul Brooks

The afternoon's "formalities" began with a routine by comedian and MC Rhys Mathewson, setting the stage for a musical performance from Seth Haapu and Kaaterama Pou, supported by mokopuna of TW Ratana.

Seth Haapu sang with Kaaterama Pou (not pictured) in a musical interlude. Picture / Paul Brooks

The Prime Minister received a boisterous welcome, commenced her speech in Maori and delivered a few well-timed jokes before getting down to business. Sure-footed, often funny and clever with timing, she held the crowd enthralled throughout her entire speech.

She thanked Whanganui and her cousin, Mayor Hamish McDouall, for hosting the conference.

After acknowledging various people for their support and especially members of the Labour Party and volunteers, she posed the question: "Why on earth would you choose politics as an interest / hobby? If I look around the world, I can see why people ask that question. A world that feels so fractured, views feel so much more entrenched and people more tribal. Politics, at times, no longer feels like a place for debate and dialogue, but a place for dissent and distrust. You'd be hard pressed to find a continent in recent years that hasn't seen that sentiment bubble over into its streets and, indeed, into its elections.

"I've always believed in New Zealand we are unique and pretty lucky, and not just because we laugh at jokes no-one else seems to get, because we think 'gourmet' is a cheese roll with parsley garnish, we're special because here we still debate, we still question, we still challenge our perspectives and views, and in amongst all of that, we still expect something of politics, of Government, of us. Expect that you can be elected and you can make a difference."

The Prime Minister's speech was a fitting end to the conference with its optimism, hope and financial packages for education. Whanganui Labour candidate Steph Lewis was at the conference from well before the start to long after the finish and was buoyant about its positive effects for the electorate.

"This means to Whanganui more than I can possibly describe. To walk up and down Victoria Ave yesterday and see so many red lanyards, all of the cafes full to the brim, spilling out on to the street ... there are no motels free this weekend! They're all booked, from what I've heard. People being directed to marae, campgrounds, so imagine the economic boost to Whanganui."

She also said that many visitors remarked on the beauty of the city and how underrated it is in the national media. The river, the markets, the art scene.

"I spoke to someone last night who said, 'I want to move here.'"

Steph spoke about the money Jacinda Ardern has promised to education.

"That will make a huge difference, especially to schools out here in the regions. That announcement is big. And then for support staff to be offered the living wage ... "

More than 600 delegates attended the conference and many of those had family members with them. One of the highlights was a tour around the city and environs in The Grand Hotel's double decker bus.