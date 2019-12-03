FRIDAY

WHIRIA TE TANGATA – WEAVING THE PEOPLE TOGETHER

What: A group exhibition of men's weaving from Whanganui Prison in association with Community Education Whanganui.

When: Opening Friday, December 6, 5.30. Exhibition closes Tuesday, December 10. Free Raranga demonstrations over weekend, 10-2pm daily.

Where: Wai Ora Christian Community Trust, 49 Brunswick Rd, Aramoho, Whanganui

TAIZÉ PRAYER EVENING

What: Taizé prayer is a way to become more peaceful and centred amidst a busy life. Be renewed by God through prayer, silence and searching.

When: Friday, December 6, 7-8pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

SATURDAY

SCHOLA SACRA CHOIR CHRISTMAS CONCERT

What: Welcome, Yule! conducted by Iain Tetley. A variety of favourite carols and other entertaining music, with audience participation.

When: Saturday, December 7, 2.30pm.

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St.

Details: Door sales, cash only - $20 adults, $15 seniors, U-18 free. Afternoon tea to follow.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Artist Talk: Owen Mapp. Owen Mapp in conversation with curator Mark Hutchins-Pond from Pataka Art+Museum in Porirua about the current exhibition at the i-Site Owen Mapp: Dragons & Taniwha – 50 years an artist carver.

When: Saturday, December 7, 11am

Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the iSIte, 31 Taupo Quay

Details: 06 349 0506

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Owen Mapp: Dragons & Taniwha – 50 years an artist carver. A major retrospective exhibition celebrating Mapp's ground-breaking achievement as the country's first professional contemporary artist carver of bone and the important influence he has had on the many carvers who have followed him.

When: December 7, 2019 - March 29, 2020

Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay

Details: 06 349 0506

RIVER CITY MARKETS

What: Popular weekly riverside market.

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank.

SUNDAY

IRISH MUSIC

What: All your favourite Irish songs with Whanganui's own Irish Band. The O'Durkins. Everyone welcome, come & enjoy. Last one for 2019.

When: Sunday, December 8, midday to 1.30pm

Where: Grand Hotel. Rosie's Corner Bar.

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC MASSES

What: Traditional Latin Catholic Masses at St Anthony's.

When: 7.30am Low Mass, 9am High (Sung) Mass, 11am Low Mass

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville

TURAKINA CAROL SERVICE

What: St. Andrew's Community Carol Service followed by light refreshments.

When: Sunday, Dec 8 at 6.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Turakina.

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC FAITH

What: Learn more about the traditional Catholic faith.

When: Sundays at 6.30pm.

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys' School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Details: Inquiries on 344 3814.

COMING UP

WHIRIA TE TANGATA

What: An exhibition of weaving from Whanganui Prison.

When: December 6-10.

Where: Wai Ora Christian Community Trust, 49 Brunswick Rd, Aramoho.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Artist Talk: Jae Hoon Lee. Meet the current Tylee Cottage artist-in-residence and hear him interviewed by the Sarjeant's Curator and Public Programmes Manager Greg Donson about his residency project and career to date.

When: Tuesday, December 10 at 7.30pm

Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay

Details: 06 349 0506

CAMERA CLUB

What: Awards night.

When: Wednesday, December 11.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley Street, Gonville.

CHRISTMAS SHOW

What: Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society Christmas Show.

When: Friday, December 13, 6-9pm: Saturday, December 14, 1-4pm; Sunday, December 15, 1-4pm.

Where: Clubrooms, 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

CHRISTMAS LITURGY

What: Meri Kirihimete.

When: Sunday, December 15, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look with fresh eyes at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj

When: Wednesday, December 18, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Life and Motorcycles: Rod Coleman 1926 - 2019. In association with Whanganui bike builder Steve Roberts, the Sarjeant Gallery presents an exhibition in celebration of Whanganui motorcycle racing legend Rod Coleman. Featuring Coleman's 1940s Velocette and his iconic racing bikes of the '70s and '80s.

When: December 21, 2019 - January 13, 2020

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: 06 349 0506

ON NOW

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Mammals, An exhibition of paintings, photographs and ceramics by Mark Rayner and Paul Rayner.

When: Open Wednesday to Saturday 11am-3pm, until Saturday, December 21.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre. Entry free.

GALLERY 85

What: Flow Frozen in Time, New sculptural ceramic works by Whanganui artist Ivan Vostinar.

When: Open Wednesday to Saturday 11am-3pm, until Saturday, December 21.

Where: 85 Glasgow St. Entry free.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Turn of the Century — A new perspective on 100 years of collecting and exhibiting, bringing together historical and contemporary works from the gallery's collection alongside newly commissioned pieces by 10 innovative artists.

When: To February 9

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Julia Holden: Her Indoors. A suite of more than 40 new works by artist Julia Holden. Painted portraits and audio recordings combine to form a singular collective portrait of the women Holden met while Artist-in-Residence at Tylee Cottage.

When: until February 2.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay. Inquiries 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

ACHIEVING YOUR GOAL

What: Classes to help you to create a unique item. Garden art, sculptures, ecoprinting or vintage fabric art. Personal individual attention. Check items on display that can be made.

When: weekday mornings or Sundays.

Where: Community Arts Centre 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Jan 063453121, facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much.

When: Fridays, 12.30-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

BADMINTON

What: Whanganui badminton club. feather shuttles, timed games.

When: Mondays, 7.30pm.

Details: $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015.

BLIND CRAFT

What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.

When: Monday and Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.

Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.

COTTON-ON QUILTING

What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley 344 8477.

COUNTRY MUSIC

What: Country Road Variety Music Group

When: 1st & 3rd Sundays of the month. Doors open 1pm.

Where: Club Metro.

Details: $3 entry. Lucky door prize $10.

CRAFT CREATIONS

What: Variety of crafts by 15 locals.

When: Mon-Fri, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: 84 Guyton St.

Details: Amanda 0210420498

CRAFT GROUP

What: Easteside Craft Group.

When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke Street Library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

FELDENKRAIS MOVEMENT CLASSES

What: Finding ease in your everyday movement

When: Mondays, 7pm (except school holidays)

Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St

Cost: 10-week sub $110 / casual $14

Details: Katharina 342 7892 / katharina.sporl@gmail.com

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GRIEF SUPPORT

What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate friends, bereaved parents grief support meet for casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, of any age — are invited.

When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.

Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.

HANDCRAFT WANGANUI

What: Quality handcrafts by locals.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive. All welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 a visit, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

JOAN'S JAMS

What: Relishes, chutneys, pickles, jams, jellies, marmalades, honey.

When: Monday-Friday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: 84 Guyton St.

Details: Contact Joan 0276165811

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MAHJONG AND CRIBBAGE

When: Tuesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke St library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

MEDITATION

What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.

When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).

Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.

Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation suitable for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Living fully in the present moment with relaxed & aware body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

What: Narcotics Anonymous Group. Confidentially assured. Long term recovery.

When: Sundays at 7pm.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: Contact Paul, 0800 628 632.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

RIVER CITY UKULELES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Details: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's 19th and 20th century buildings and monuments, its history, people of interest and events that have fashioned our city.

When: During Summer, Tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday (duration approx 1 hour 40 min). For other times, ring the i-Site for a bookin.g

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, competitions, garden visits, activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest Lounge, Guyton st.

Details: Club secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WANGANUI TURNERS AND WOODCRAFT CLUB

What: Scroll sawing, woodturning and woodcraft.

When: 1st, 2nd and last Wednesday of the month, 7.30-10.30pm.

Where: City College Woodworking Room, St Hill St

Details: Dave, 06 343 2806 or 022 631 6979 (evenings), Jon, 06 343 8511 or 021 137 8721.

WIDOWS' CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP

What: meets in a different cafe each week for support, encouragement and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA

What: Investigation of asana, for strength, alignment and stability.

When: Sundays 8.30am General, 10am Beginners

Where: 83 Guyton St

Details: $12 casual. 0211033394 embarkyoga@gmail.com

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays (beginner/gentle class) and Wednesdays (intermediate) from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy 02108537436

