FRIDAY
WHIRIA TE TANGATA – WEAVING THE PEOPLE TOGETHER
What: A group exhibition of men's weaving from Whanganui Prison in association with Community Education Whanganui.
When: Opening Friday, December 6, 5.30. Exhibition closes Tuesday, December 10. Free Raranga demonstrations over weekend, 10-2pm daily.
Where: Wai Ora Christian Community Trust, 49 Brunswick Rd, Aramoho, Whanganui
TAIZÉ PRAYER EVENING
What: Taizé prayer is a way to become more peaceful and centred amidst a busy life. Be renewed by God through prayer, silence and searching.
When: Friday, December 6, 7-8pm
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.
Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
SATURDAY
SCHOLA SACRA CHOIR CHRISTMAS CONCERT
What: Welcome, Yule! conducted by Iain Tetley. A variety of favourite carols and other entertaining music, with audience participation.
When: Saturday, December 7, 2.30pm.
Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St.
Details: Door sales, cash only - $20 adults, $15 seniors, U-18 free. Afternoon tea to follow.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Artist Talk: Owen Mapp. Owen Mapp in conversation with curator Mark Hutchins-Pond from Pataka Art+Museum in Porirua about the current exhibition at the i-Site Owen Mapp: Dragons & Taniwha – 50 years an artist carver.
When: Saturday, December 7, 11am
Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the iSIte, 31 Taupo Quay
Details: 06 349 0506
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Owen Mapp: Dragons & Taniwha – 50 years an artist carver. A major retrospective exhibition celebrating Mapp's ground-breaking achievement as the country's first professional contemporary artist carver of bone and the important influence he has had on the many carvers who have followed him.
When: December 7, 2019 - March 29, 2020
Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay
Details: 06 349 0506
RIVER CITY MARKETS
What: Popular weekly riverside market.
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank.
SUNDAY
IRISH MUSIC
What: All your favourite Irish songs with Whanganui's own Irish Band. The O'Durkins. Everyone welcome, come & enjoy. Last one for 2019.
When: Sunday, December 8, midday to 1.30pm
Where: Grand Hotel. Rosie's Corner Bar.
TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC MASSES
What: Traditional Latin Catholic Masses at St Anthony's.
When: 7.30am Low Mass, 9am High (Sung) Mass, 11am Low Mass
Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville
TURAKINA CAROL SERVICE
What: St. Andrew's Community Carol Service followed by light refreshments.
When: Sunday, Dec 8 at 6.30pm.
Where: St Andrew's Turakina.
TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC FAITH
What: Learn more about the traditional Catholic faith.
When: Sundays at 6.30pm.
Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys' School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.
Details: Inquiries on 344 3814.
COMING UP
WHIRIA TE TANGATA
What: An exhibition of weaving from Whanganui Prison.
When: December 6-10.
Where: Wai Ora Christian Community Trust, 49 Brunswick Rd, Aramoho.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Artist Talk: Jae Hoon Lee. Meet the current Tylee Cottage artist-in-residence and hear him interviewed by the Sarjeant's Curator and Public Programmes Manager Greg Donson about his residency project and career to date.
When: Tuesday, December 10 at 7.30pm
Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay
Details: 06 349 0506
CAMERA CLUB
What: Awards night.
When: Wednesday, December 11.
Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley Street, Gonville.
CHRISTMAS SHOW
What: Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society Christmas Show.
When: Friday, December 13, 6-9pm: Saturday, December 14, 1-4pm; Sunday, December 15, 1-4pm.
Where: Clubrooms, 70a Alma Rd.
Details: Gold coin entry.
CHRISTMAS LITURGY
What: Meri Kirihimete.
When: Sunday, December 15, 4-5pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.
TUI MOTU GROUP
What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look with fresh eyes at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj
When: Wednesday, December 18, 4.30-6pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.
Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Life and Motorcycles: Rod Coleman 1926 - 2019. In association with Whanganui bike builder Steve Roberts, the Sarjeant Gallery presents an exhibition in celebration of Whanganui motorcycle racing legend Rod Coleman. Featuring Coleman's 1940s Velocette and his iconic racing bikes of the '70s and '80s.
When: December 21, 2019 - January 13, 2020
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: 06 349 0506
ON NOW
RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY
What: Mammals, An exhibition of paintings, photographs and ceramics by Mark Rayner and Paul Rayner.
When: Open Wednesday to Saturday 11am-3pm, until Saturday, December 21.
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre. Entry free.
GALLERY 85
What: Flow Frozen in Time, New sculptural ceramic works by Whanganui artist Ivan Vostinar.
When: Open Wednesday to Saturday 11am-3pm, until Saturday, December 21.
Where: 85 Glasgow St. Entry free.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Turn of the Century — A new perspective on 100 years of collecting and exhibiting, bringing together historical and contemporary works from the gallery's collection alongside newly commissioned pieces by 10 innovative artists.
When: To February 9
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Julia Holden: Her Indoors. A suite of more than 40 new works by artist Julia Holden. Painted portraits and audio recordings combine to form a singular collective portrait of the women Holden met while Artist-in-Residence at Tylee Cottage.
When: until February 2.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay. Inquiries 06 349 0506.
REGULAR
ACHIEVING YOUR GOAL
What: Classes to help you to create a unique item. Garden art, sculptures, ecoprinting or vintage fabric art. Personal individual attention. Check items on display that can be made.
When: weekday mornings or Sundays.
Where: Community Arts Centre 19 Taupo Quay.
Details: Jan 063453121, facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.
ALANON FAMILY GROUP
What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much.
When: Fridays, 12.30-1.30pm.
Where: Gonville Community Room.
BADMINTON
What: Whanganui badminton club. feather shuttles, timed games.
When: Mondays, 7.30pm.
Details: $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015.
BLIND CRAFT
What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.
When: Monday and Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.
Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.
COTTON-ON QUILTING
What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.
When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.
Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.
Details: Lesley 344 8477.
COUNTRY MUSIC
What: Country Road Variety Music Group
When: 1st & 3rd Sundays of the month. Doors open 1pm.
Where: Club Metro.
Details: $3 entry. Lucky door prize $10.
CRAFT CREATIONS
What: Variety of crafts by 15 locals.
When: Mon-Fri, 9.30am-4pm.
Where: 84 Guyton St.
Details: Amanda 0210420498
CRAFT GROUP
What: Easteside Craft Group.
When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.
Where: Hakeke Street Library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.
Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493
FELDENKRAIS MOVEMENT CLASSES
What: Finding ease in your everyday movement
When: Mondays, 7pm (except school holidays)
Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St
Cost: 10-week sub $110 / casual $14
Details: Katharina 342 7892 / katharina.sporl@gmail.com
FUN FOR LITTLIES
What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.
When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.
Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.
Details: $1 per child.
GRIEF SUPPORT
What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate friends, bereaved parents grief support meet for casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, of any age — are invited.
When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.
Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.
HANDCRAFT WANGANUI
What: Quality handcrafts by locals.
When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm
Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.
Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670
INDOOR BOWLS
What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive. All welcome.
When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.
Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.
Details: $2 a visit, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.
JOAN'S JAMS
What: Relishes, chutneys, pickles, jams, jellies, marmalades, honey.
When: Monday-Friday, 9.30am-4pm.
Where: 84 Guyton St.
Details: Contact Joan 0276165811
LYRIC SINGERS
What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.
When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: Contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)
MAHJONG AND CRIBBAGE
When: Tuesdays from 9.30am.
Where: Hakeke St library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.
Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493
MEDITATION
What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.
When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).
Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.
Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.
MEDITATION
What: Guided meditation suitable for all.
When: Saturdays 10.30am
Where: Wisdom Is Yours 200B Victoria Ave
Details: Donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.
MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE
What: Living fully in the present moment with relaxed & aware body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition.
When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm
Details: Clare 021 0622 120.
MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS
What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.
When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.
Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.
Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
What: Narcotics Anonymous Group. Confidentially assured. Long term recovery.
When: Sundays at 7pm.
Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.
Details: Contact Paul, 0800 628 632.
RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.
Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.
RIVER CITY UKULELES
What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.
When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.
Where: Grand Hotel.
Details: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.
SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.
Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
TABLE TENNIS
When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.
Where: Jubilee Stadium.
Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.
WALKING TOURS
What: Learn about Whanganui's 19th and 20th century buildings and monuments, its history, people of interest and events that have fashioned our city.
When: During Summer, Tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday (duration approx 1 hour 40 min). For other times, ring the i-Site for a bookin.g
WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR
What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.
When: Every Monday at 7pm.
Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.
Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003
WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB
What: Raffles, speakers, competitions, garden visits, activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.
When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.
Where: Dempsey and Forrest Lounge, Guyton st.
Details: Club secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com
WANGANUI TURNERS AND WOODCRAFT CLUB
What: Scroll sawing, woodturning and woodcraft.
When: 1st, 2nd and last Wednesday of the month, 7.30-10.30pm.
Where: City College Woodworking Room, St Hill St
Details: Dave, 06 343 2806 or 022 631 6979 (evenings), Jon, 06 343 8511 or 021 137 8721.
WIDOWS' CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
What: meets in a different cafe each week for support, encouragement and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 115 2243
YOGA
What: Investigation of asana, for strength, alignment and stability.
When: Sundays 8.30am General, 10am Beginners
Where: 83 Guyton St
Details: $12 casual. 0211033394 embarkyoga@gmail.com
YOGA CLASSES
What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.
When: Mondays (beginner/gentle class) and Wednesdays (intermediate) from 5.30pm-6.45pm.
Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.
Cost: $10 per class.
Contact: Kathy 02108537436
Whanganui Happenings is a free Midweek service for non-profit groups. Contact paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz