I'm no neuroscientist, and I certainly don't have any PhDs, apart from being qualified to master my own thinking.

It's an interesting path I find myself on and it doesn't come without its challenges, especially around where I "fit" when it comes to health care and therapy. I would place myself in energy psychotherapy and coaching.

I was faced with my own self doubt last week with someone who is trained in cognitive neuroscience, and how quickly I dismissed my own experience when confronted with a qualification such as a PhD. However, I made the decision to back myself and express what I knew had worked for me more than 10 years ago when I started to put pieces together in my own mental health that lay outside of mainstream methods. While I and the intelligent PhD person shared the same objectives and goals, it became evident that our pathways to achieve them were going to differ. Dr O (not real name) believes in the body/mind connection, as do I, and that by changing the body and making it healthy will change the mind which will support the body etc. This is quite traditional and is undeniably accurate from that pathway of science. However, it wasn't that pathway that got me through depression and anxiety and gave me the sustainability that I needed to survive and to transform to the mentally healthier person I am today. I set about changing my thinking and my mind first — which then changed me biologically. Same/same but different! The fundamental difference is at a cellular level of understanding, but, like I said, I'm no biologist, I'm just someone who has a real thirst for Quantum Science because I experimented with it when traditional methods weren't working for me. Our current Newtonian science supports that we are "matter" first which can create an effect, but Quantum Science and the work of Dr Bruce Lipton goes beyond matter to reveal that we are in fact energy systems first who can change the effect to create matter. I'm grateful I have had the lived experience — beating depression through changing my beliefs to create new neural pathways was the missing piece for me and one which I stand by more and more as I see this shift in thinking that is going global and at last can not be stopped as more and more people are waking up.

Ancient civilisations have always understood this: somewhere along the way we missed the subtle but important shift that took us down the pathway we have been taught. Like a space shuttle in orbit, just one degree off the algorithm means an entirely different outcome. My work in my private practice is all about that one degree difference of transforming beliefs to create a different effect to create a healthier life. Although I might be out on a limb and dismissed by many, I will stand by my own experience and feel more than comfortable now that the research supports what I got to experience and what ancient civilisations have known for centuries.

I'm running a special offer for those who are ready to take the step into also exploring the Quantum approach to transformation.

www.carlascoachingforhealthcom