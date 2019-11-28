JOAN:

I have just spent time in the Surgical Ward of Base Hospital. Home again, I want to express my gratitude for the professional care and concern shown to me by orderlies, meal bringers, cleaners, trainee nurses, doctors and nurses, with, in my case, a very special hug and thank you to Hannah and Ben.

It is many years since I was there as a patient. Over that time, the hospital has weathered many challenges and confrontations. It continues to do so. I still feel sure that nurses especially are underpaid and run off their feet, though I never heard a single complaint from any one of them. Meals are now a treat to behold and sample. Beautifully presented by cheery staff, they are extremely tasty and adaptable to all palates and situations. The beds are comfortable and linen is always freshly changed daily or even more often. Showers and bathrooms are cosy and well appointed and feel exclusive just to you. The whole system is sophisticated and works so very well and I have only ever heard laughter from the nurses' room opposite my bed in Ward 3.

I love travelling. Mike and I do a lot of it. Our main motivation is to meet people who live elsewhere upon our amazing earth, whose backgrounds are different to ours as, sometimes, are their opinions. We believe, though, that we truly are all the same in the depths of ourselves and that is so joyous. What I hadn't realised and what many of my fellow Whanganui folk won't know either is that our hospital is a true example of a "United Nations" at work. It was exciting (even when feeling extremely ill and uninvolved), to see a very different face to mine, to hear a totally different voice and accent, to be spoken to with compassion every time and humour when appropriate.

There are 35 different countries represented in our hospital, each person working for the good of us, the members of this community. Yes, we have beautiful people from Africa, America, Asia, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, the Netherlands, England, Fiji, the Philippines, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Latin-America, Malaysia, the Middle East, the Pacific Islands, Pakistan, Russia, Samoa, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Vietnam, Wales and Zimbabwe, all alongside Kiwis!

We are so incredibly fortunate. I know that everyone will feel as pleased and proud as I do to acknowledge this very special set of statistics and wish to thank those who come here from all over the world to enjoy the beauty and culture of Whanganui on the Awa and to serve our city with skill and commitment. Thank you, everyone, for what you bring to us.

MIKE: Flow Frozen in Time is Ivan Vostinar's new exhibition at Gallery 85. The enigmatic title refers to both literal and metaphorical processes, the "flow", both of the glaze, moving under heat, and the imagination, roaming freely without any set theme. All the works, in Ivan's distinct style, are a combination of blue and white glaze, resembling Wedgwood or Chinese porcelain. Previously, said Ivan, he had employed one glaze only, but this was a progression using two, blue underneath, white on top. The vessels are treated with a full coat of each, using the same recipe, the same application, the same temperature — all conditions are the same, yet the results can be so surprising — and exciting. On some, white is the predominant colour, on others, blue. Always interested in form, Ivan notes that his pleasure has been heightened by the variations discovered in his new technique, which he only began earlier this year. Finding the process stimulating and encouraging, it is, he said, "just the beginning". The pieces took about two and a half months to prepare, working part-time, mainly evenings, his responsibilities as a new father occupying much of the day.

I'll Scratch Your Back by Ivan Vostinar. PICTURE / MIKE STREET

A suggestion for a short outing. Drive to Castlecliff, turn down the beautified Rangiora St, then enjoy a triple treat — Ivan's gallery, his wonderful cacti garden and a coffee at the Citadel, just across the road. Extend your itinerary by a walk on the beach and a plodge in the waves ... idyllic!

The Rayner Gallery is displaying Mammals, works by the brothers. Paul's three platters, stacked with animals — elephants, dogs and cats — are most attractive, and the theme continues with Toy Group, 10 pictures of dogs, painted on hessian, then cut out and framed. Edward Munch's The Scream clearly appeals to Mark, with his hilarious Screaming Worms and lamp.

The gallery will not feel the same when the brothers relinquish control in December. After 12 years of running galleries, they feel the need for a change, but will continue to show their work in the small office adjacent to their present room. For Open Studios weekends, they intend to use Paul's Castlecliff base.

It was good to meet Cath Watson, who will take over as manager of the centre. As she said, "It will be big boots to fill". Indeed, Cath, but you will have the support of many loyal art lovers.

JOAN: I have been most impressed by the new feature on TV3 which is presented by the vivacious and very genuine Kanoa Lloyd. Entitled Moving out with Kanoa, it makes an agreeable change from the numerous programmes dedicated to house improvement and grandiose dwellings. This is my kind of "reality" programme because that is what it is.

"Ordinary" families are introduced to us as they take the brave step of moving away from the difficulties of city life to new pastures, literally. Parents and families take the challenge of a different life. There is the chance to find better living conditions and greater contentment in a gentler environment of country or beach where jobs are better, people are friendlier, communities are more supportive. Yes, it takes guts to make such changes, but, as newcomers to our own city have shown, it can reap great rewards.

The programme is quietly instructive, too, as it gives advice and good examples of how to go about making these changes. The families are warm and fun and Kanoa is just the right presenter to bring this all together. Give it a viewing.

MIKE: A thoroughly enjoyable concert by the Lyric Singers last Saturday was made especially memorable by a young violinist from Collegiate. Hideki Yutoku began learning the instrument at the age of three and was placed 5th in a national music competition in Japan. Accompanied by Ingrid Culliford on the piano, Hideki played two pieces, the second of which, Meditation from Massenet's Thais, ranks among my favourites. The first, Praeludium and Allegro by Pugnan/ Kreisler, I did not know from the title, but immediately recognised from the thrilling first notes. It was so startling. There was this small, seemingly shy young man, in his Collegiate uniform, producing music of incredible quality and beauty. The skill of his bow work and fingering, his absolute control, his confidence with the instrument and the purity of tone he produced were all quite exceptional. In the Massenet, the plangent, soaring, yearning notes brought tears to my eyes. It was a wonderful performance and Hideki thoroughly deserved the standing ovation he received.

Comments and suggestions to mjstreet@xtra.co.nz