I overheard someone asking Ashlyn Morris, Director of Rep's upcoming panto Cinders: the True Story, where she'd found her "Dandini", aka Campbell Wilkins.

I heard her say, "I don't know. He just turned up and he was so good I had to keep him."

He is good too. Eight-year-old Campbell is a very self-assured young man. His confidence is not worn with any arrogance or brattyness, he's just capable and delightful. Campbell does have a lot of lines to learn, which he's found challenging but he appears to be coping well, and when he's had to read the script he manages superbly.

"He enjoys reading," his Dad said, "and I'm reading him Harry Potter every night."

Campbell's been in school plays and has had some parts in Amdram's Starlets productions. He's enjoying playing the part of the prince's servant Dandini.

"I get to boss the prince around. He (the prince) is really childish as he has tantrums when he doesn't get his own way 'cos he's used to getting his own way all the time. I have to sort him out."

When he showed an interest in the costumes and asked intelligent questions about the materials he charmed the wardrobe mistress who readily agreed to him being her assistant. I asked Campbell what his costume was like.

"I'll be wearing something quite posh 'cos I am quite posh," he said. Posh or not, this mini charmer is set to delight our audiences, so don't miss Cinders: the True Story on stage at Repertory Theatre from December 11 to 15. The only possible danger is that he just might steal the show.