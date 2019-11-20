WEDNESDAY

TUI MOTU GROUP

What:

Tui Motu

, an Independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look with fresh eyes at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj

When: Wednesday, November 20, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

SATURDAY

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers' Piece by Piece concert, supporting Jigsaw Whanganui. Featuring Abacus Trio & Denise McNeill, with talented teenage musicians, including violinist, Hideki Yutoko.

When: Saturday, November 23, 2pm

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St.

Details: Adults $15. Children free. Contact: Joanna Love (06) 345 9073

RIVER CITY MARKETS

What: Popular weekly riverside market.

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank.

WORLD FOUNDATION FOR NATURAL SCIENCE

What: Microbirth, a ground breaking one hour documentary revealing the microscopic events during childbirth that could hold the key to the future of humanity. Cutting-edge science on the bacterial ecosystem that influences lifelong health, building the strongest possible immune system to not only improve the health of our children across a lifetime but also across generations to come.

When: Saturday, November 23, 2pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre, Back Lecture Room, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Lorraine Halliwell 06 3452702 or 027 3388606

SUNDAY

FOUNDERS SOCIETY

What: Founders Society Wanganui Branch Christmas variety and amusements, recollections of Christmas past.

When: Sunday, November 24.

Where: St Andrew's Church, Glasgow St.

Details $5 fee.

ST ANDREW'S SERVICE

When: Saturday, November 24, 7pm, followed by supper.

Where: St Andrew's Church, 42 Glasgow St.

Details: Gold coin for collection.

WANGANUI MUSIC SOCIETY

What: End-of-year concert. Guest artist pianist Helen Gordon and also the River City Wind Ensemble. Light tea afterwards.

When: Sunday, November 24, 4pm.

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St.

Details: $5 door charge.

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC MASSES

What: Traditional Latin Catholic Masses at St Anthony's.

When: 7.30am Low Mass, 9am High (Sung) Mass, 11am Low Mass

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville

COMING UP

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: In Gallery 1: Judy McIntyre & Karen Seccombe, The Storm.

When: Opening Wednesday, November 20, 5.30pm, viewing until November 30.

Where: 66 Taupo Quay.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: In Gallery 2: Patrick Cush, Panic! at the Studio. New works.

When: Opening Wednesday, November 20, 5.30pm, viewing until November 30.

Where: 66 Taupo Quay.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Pop-Up Gallery, Leigh Anderton-Hall, Ova — New work exploring and playing with repeated ovals and ovoids in clay and wool.

When: Opening Wednesday, November 20, 5.30pm, viewing until November 30.

Where: 66 Taupo Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Speaker for the Sarjeant: The Competition to Hatricks — The Nixon Boats. Murray Crawford is a direct descendant of James Nixon, who owned a fleet of launches and rowing boats from the 1880s to 1937 and ran them in competition to the Hatrick Empire. He will talk about the role Nixon played in the development of river travel.

When: Sunday, November 24, 4.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: General Admission $12. Gallery Friends & Stars $10. Tickets for all 3 talks $20.

OSTEOPOROSIS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Whanganui Osteoporosis Support Group s Xmas afternoon tea.

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2pm.

Where: Club Metro.

Details: Regular members will be invited to attend our final 2019 event. You will be contacted by Roslyn on 3431495 for further details.

EPILEPSY SEMINARS

What: Seminars cover seizure types, first aid, triggers, seizure management etc.

When: Wednesday, November 27, 1.30-3.30pm and 6-8pm.

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach.

Details: Koha for refreshments. Certificate of attendance available for $5. RSVP to taranaki@epilepsy.org.nz, 06 757 5644 or 0800 EPILEPSY

CARER SUPPORT NETWORK

What: Care for someone with an intellectual disability? Join the Carer Support Network for supportive talk, informative chat and morning tea.

When: Thursday, November 28, 10.30am-12.30pm.

Where: 48 Alma Rd.

Details: Linda 021 230 4095

ADVENT WAITING

What: Take a day to stop, rest your body, rest your mind. Wait, emptied, open and ready to encounter God present in each moment and beyond. With Catherine Woodcock rsj

When: Saturday, November 30, 10am-3pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: $20. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

SCHOLA SACRA CHOIR CHRISTMAS CONCERT

What: Welcome, Yule! conducted by Iain Tetley. A variety of favourite carols and other entertaining music, with audience participation.

When: Saturday, December 7, 2.30pm.

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St.

Details: $20 adults, $15 seniors, U-18 free. Afternoon tea to follow.

CAMERA CLUB

What: Awards night.

When: Wednesday, December 11.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley Street, Gonville.

CHRISTMAS SHOW

What: Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society Christmas Show.

When: Friday, December 13, 6-9pm: Saturday, December 14, 1-4pm; Sunday, December 15, 1-4pm.

Where: Clubrooms, 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

CHRISTMAS LITURGY

What: Meri Kirihimete.

When: Sunday, December 15, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

TUI MOTU GROUP

Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look with fresh eyes at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj

When: Wednesday, December 18, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

ON NOW

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Mammals, by Paul Rayner and Mark Rayner.

When: Opens Friday at 5.30pm.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre. Entry free.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Wi Taepa: Retrospect. The largest survey of Taepa's practice to date, Retrospect looks back at over 30 years of art practice, focusing on his five major series of works.

When: Until November 24.

Where: Upstairs at the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice November: Doug Davidson. Each month a member of our community makes a personal selection of favourites from the Gallery collection. The November instalment of the My Choice exhibition series is now live online, courtesy of Doug Davidson, journalist at Rivercity Press.

When: Until November 30.

Details: 349 0506

GALLERY 85

What: Flow Frozen in Time, new works by Ivan Vostinar.

When: Opens Friday at 5.30pm.

Where: 85 Glasgow St. Entry free.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Turn of the Century — A new perspective on 100 years of collecting and exhibiting, bringing together historical and contemporary works from the gallery's collection alongside newly commissioned pieces by 10 innovative artists.

When: To February 9

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Julia Holden: Her Indoors. A suite of more than 40 new works by artist Julia Holden. Painted portraits and audio recordings combine to form a singular collective portrait of the women Holden met while Artist-in-Residence at Tylee Cottage.

When: until February 2.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay. Inquiries 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

ACHIEVING YOUR GOAL

What: Classes to help you to create a unique item. Garden art, sculptures, ecoprinting or vintage fabric art. Personal individual attention. Check items on display that can be made.

When: weekday mornings or Sundays.

Where: Community Arts Centre 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Jan 063453121, facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much.

When: Fridays, 12.30-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

BADMINTON

What: Whanganui badminton club. feather shuttles, timed games.

When: Mondays, 7.30pm.

Details: $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015.

BLIND CRAFT

What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.

When: Monday and Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.

Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.

COUNTRY MUSIC

What: Country Road Variety Music Group

When: 1st & 3rd Sundays of the month. Doors open 1pm.

Where: Club Metro.

Details: $3 entry. Lucky door prize $10.

CRAFT CREATIONS

What: Variety of crafts by 15 locals.

When: Mon-Fri, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: 84 Guyton St.

Details: Amanda 0210420498

CRAFT GROUP

What: Eastside Craft group.

When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke Street Library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

FELDENKRAIS MOVEMENT CLASSES

What: Finding ease in your everyday movement

When: Mondays, 7pm (except school holidays)

Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St

Cost: 10-week sub $110 / casual $14

Details: Katharina 342 7892 / katharina.sporl@gmail.com

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GLENDARROCH SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLUB

What: Classes for children, aged 7 and over, and adults.

When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm, for children and adults, with adults until 10pm. Monday evenings 8-10pm adults only.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive. All welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 a visit, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

JOAN'S JAMS

What: Relishes, chutneys, pickles, jams, jellies, marmalades, honey.

When: Monday-Friday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: 84 Guyton St.

Details: Contact Joan 0276165811

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MAHJONG AND CRIBBAGE

When: Tuesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke St library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

MEDITATION

What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.

When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).

Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.

Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation suitable for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Living fully in the present moment with relaxed & aware body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

What: Narcotics Anonymous Group. Confidentially assured. Long term recovery.

When: Sundays at 7pm.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: Contact Paul, 0800 628 632.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

RIVER CITY UKULELES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Details: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, competitions, garden visits, activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest Lounge, Guyton st.

Details: Club secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WANGANUI TURNERS AND WOODCRAFT CLUB

What: Scroll sawing, woodturning and woodcraft.

When: 1st, 2nd and last Wednesday of the month, 7.30-10.30pm.

Where: City College Woodworking Room, St Hill St

Details: Dave, 06 343 2806 or 022 631 6979 (evenings), Jon, 06 343 8511 or 021 137 8721.

WIDOWS' CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP

What: meets in a different cafe each week for support, encouragement and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA

What: Investigation of asana, for strength, alignment and stability.

When: Sundays 8.30am General, 10am Beginners

Where: 83 Guyton St

Details: $12 casual. 0211033394 embarkyoga@gmail.com

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays (beginner/gentle class) and Wednesdays (intermediate) from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy 02108537436

