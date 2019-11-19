Whanganui Opera Week, which spans almost two weeks, brings instruction, entertainment and beautiful voices to Whanganui from January 6 to 19 next year.

It's a show, a celebration, a public performance and a chance to see some of the best singing tutors in action.

Whanganui Opera Week and New Zealand Opera School are two separate entities which come together to create a sensory spectacle every January in Whanganui.

"The School is funded by the Freemasons Foundation: Opera Week is still self-funding, with the [Whanganui District] Council, private people and companies," says Whanganui Opera Week committee chair and marketing person, Renate Schneider. "This year is the first time we have combined the School and Whanganui Opera Week's brochure."

The New Zealand Opera School, inaugurated by Donald Trott (ONZM) and soprano Mme Virginia Zeani, and held at the Whanganui Collegiate School campus, hosts chosen students in a 13-day live-in training programme. Many alumni have gone on to international opera careers around the world. The school has been operating in Whanganui for 26 years.

Master classes are a popular drawcard during Opera Week. PICTURE / JACQUI MCGOWAN

Whanganui Opera Week works in conjunction with the school to present the students at public events around the city, to open the doors to vocal workshops, where world class tutors take students through their opera paces, culminating in Great Opera Moments, a grand evening of costumes and arias in the Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Tickets for Great Opera Moments became available from November 1. Sales are already well underway for the January 18 event.

"At the beginning of December all the hoardings will go up, the street banner and all the flags will go up again, which looks really impressive, I think," says Renate.

Sunday's chapel service is In Praise of Music. PICTURE / JACQUI MCGOWAN

January's programme is in the brochure and includes the Heritage House Recital on Wednesday, January 8 at 2pm. Presented by the Dame Malvina Major Emerging Artists from New Zealand Opera Company, singers are selected by audition. Afternoon tea follows the recital.

On Friday, January 10 at 7.30pm in the Prince Edward Auditorium at Whanganui Collegiate is a public Master Class with international tutor Cesar Ulloa, a master teacher at the Adler and Merola opera programmes of San Francisco Opera and Chair of Voice at San Francisco Conservatoire.

Sunday's non-denominational chapel service at Collegiate is In Praise of Music. More than 20 trained voices as well as Opera School staff and tutors, accompanied by the recently restored organ, make it a popular event.

On Monday is another public Master Class with Nuccia Focile. She was born in Sicily and studied in Turin and has made music many times with Luciano Pavarotti. She made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1995, and since 2011 has been teaching at the Wales International Academy of Voice in Cardiff, and has now joined the faculty of the Royal Academy of Music in London.

The third of the main tutors is Glenn Winslade, an Australia operatic tenor who studied at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and at the Vienna Conservatory.

Last year's Opera and Aroha on the River featured a performance by Simon O'Neill and Sol3 Mio. PICTURE / JACQUI MCGOWAN

Other events include Talking About Opera in which a panel discusses topics on stage at Prince Edward Auditorium; Dining with Opera, where three Whanganui restaurants include Opera School students' live performances as part of the dining experience; and Great Opera Moments 2020 on Sunday, January 18 at the Royal Wanganui Opera House.