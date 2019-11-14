There has been a long association between Wanganui Lions and Harriette Vine Kindergarten, an association strengthened even further recently when a Lions donation enabled the purchase of a large number of new sun hats for the children.

"We've been helping here for a while, along with others, and we asked what they wanted and sun hats seemed to be the preferred thing," says Terry Carmody from Wanganui Lions.

"Sun hats are great for us because it's about inclusion," says head teacher Brenda Kidd. "Now we not only know that every child is going to be safe, but also every child has access to the sun. Supporting participation is about making sure we're removing any barriers and making it manageable for families.

"There's a lot of pressure on families and the kids love the kindergarten hats."