Last month we had the great privilege of co-hosting Professor Marilyn Waring with our good friends from the local branches of the National Council of Women and Zonta. A great crowd turned out at the Belmont Golf Club to meet with Marilyn, and over the course of two hours or more were treated to a display of affability, fortitude, determination, fire power and enthusiasm. Marilyn shared a variety of excerpts from her latest book, The Political Years, and her raw emotion in recollecting her torrid time in Parliament under the Muldoon government was at times chilling. As the youngest MP elected at the time, and only the 15th female representative, she was determined to prove her mettle. Her academic mind, and sharp communication skills enabled her to ride the waves of political tumult, although the impact of that remains profound. Marilyn has contributed much in the arena of international politics, economics, education and equity. Her reputation as one of the finest advocates of feminism remains as vital and relevant as ever.

An event of an entirely different kind is coming up this Saturday. Rita Dibert, artist, committee member of the Women's Network, and kimono connoisseur is hosting another of her world-famous in Whanganui kimono sales. Join us at the Ladies' Rest building from 10am-3pm on Saturday. Come and admire the amazing array of kimono, haori, yukata and accessories. EFTPOS will be available, with free smiles and friendly service. These hand-made garments are vintage or antique, with a diverse array of exquisite fabrics. Rita can answer most of the questions you might have about these unique garments, and will happily provide advice about wear and care. Often folk will ask "but where will I wear it?" The easy answer to this is "anywhere and everywhere". Like any garment, kimono don't need to wait for a special occasion, wear them around the house or out and about. Come and join the growing gang of kimono wearers in Whanganui, or take the opportunity to add to your collection.

In the lead-up to the festive season we have already observed an increase of women coming in seeking support for family harm and relationship distress. It takes courage to reach out, and there is significant activity happening in the family harm space in Whanganui to assist people to keep themselves safe. The Whanganui Family Violence Intervention Network and Safer Whanganui [of which the Women's Network has been an active long-term member] continue to work on a variety of collaborative initiatives to create awareness and deliver support to individuals and whanau impacted by family harm. The Whanganui Police and Whanganui District Health Board are also actively working on community-based partnerships that enhance ongoing work and improved outcomes for safety in our city and district. The White Ribbon Campaign is another way that we can join together to create collective consciousness. The annual march from Taupo Quay via Victoria Avenue to Majestic Square is scheduled for Friday, November 22, midday. Representatives from many community and government agencies will be available if you'd like to chat with someone or seek support. The biggest challenge for all of us is to facilitate change within our own homes. The stark reality for many is that they are most likely to experience harm from someone they know, are related to, or are in an intimate partnership with. It is OK to ask for help, and if there is someone you know or are concerned about, feel empowered to reach out.

The "Are You OK" website has information and resources, as well as a free 0800 number. Check it out at www.areyouok.org.nz/