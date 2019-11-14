Wanganui Arts Society's annual exhibition graces the walls of Cooks Gallery once again, showing the variety of talent and skill among its members, both young and older.

While numbers might be dropping, the quality of work shows no sign of abating.

"Richard Cotgrove has been doing some interesting things," says committee member Judy Webby. "He's been working on MDF carving." This is in addition to his oil paintings of landscapes. Richard recently held a palette knife workshop at Cooks Gallery.

Further along the wall are acrylic works by Nancy Welsh.

"Nancy is really blossoming," says Judy.

Then there are water colours by Heather Spooner.

"Heather's been made a life member of the Arts Society."

Judy pointed out work by Janis Cusack and younger member Holly McKenzie, lavishing praise on both. Of Holly's single acrylic work, she says, "It's quite skilful, how the paint has been applied and dragged across."

"Janis was a science teacher and she's doing some beautiful work."

An example of Lorraine Halliwell's water colour work is also on display in the exhibition.

"All of her work has been exquisite."

Judy praised the work of Lyn Lyne and Mary Martin. Judy says Mary mixes the most beautiful colours.

"Right through the spectrum, really." Judy's own paintings are on display, usually mountain landscapes, and the unmistakable style of Ropiha Paul Bevan is at the far end of the gallery.

"So there are varied amounts of skill but everybody loves what they do. In our Monday group we have 12. Judy is teaching the class the use of charcoal."

Wanganui Arts Society annual exhibition: Cooks Gallery. Open 10am to 3pm Mondays and Saturdays, 10am to noon on Sundays. The exhibition closes at the end of November.

"We're also having a raffle and encouraging people to join up and keep [the Arts Society] going."

Judy says they're looking for people or groups to hire the building for events and shows. Currently a tai chi group uses Cooks Gallery.

The Arts Society, originally the Wanganui Society of Arts and Crafts, was formed in 1901, with the first exhibition opened by Richard Seddon. Works on display included canvases by CN Worsley, CF Goldie, GP Neil and C Blomfield.

Cooks Gallery, the home of Wanganui Arts Society, is next to Cooks Gardens, in the shadow of the velodrome, with access from Trafalgar Place between Wanganui Motors and Holdaways in Ridgway St.