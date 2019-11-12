WEDNESDAY
CAMERA CLUB AGM
When: Wednesday, November 13, 7.30.
Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley Street, Gonville (old Bowling Clubrooms)
THURSDAY
DVD EVENING
What: The Leisure Seeker. With her husband succumbing to dementia, and her own health compromised, Ella Spencer proposed a trip he always wanted — to Hemingway's home in the Florida Keys.
When: Thursday, November 14, 6.30pm. (Please note change of date)
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.
Details: Supper provided. Koha. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Art Fix — Julia Holden. Curator and public programmes manager Greg Donson will talk about Julia Holden's exhibition Her Indoors.
When: Thursday, November 14, 2pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: 06 349 0506.
SATURDAY
KIMONO SALE
What: Antique and Vintage Silk Long Kimono and short Haori Jackets. Also Cotton Yucata (New and Vintage). Prices range from $35 up.
When: One Day: Saturday Nov 16, 10am-3pm. Womens Network, St. Hill Street. (10% goes to Women's Network)
CREATIVE CARD MAKING
What: For beginners and regular crafters. With Julia Martin.
When: Saturday, November 16, 10am-12.30pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.
Details: $10. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
RIVER CITY MARKETS
What: Popular weekly riverside market.
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank.
POULTRY CLUB
What: Cuppa and sales midday-12.30pm, followed by a discussion on "My backyard poultry and More" led by vet Nicola from First Vets, Whanganui.
When: Saturday, November 16.
Where: Mathieson Street hall
Details: Door charge $2.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Muka Youth Prints. A special exhibition and art sale for people 5-18 only. Each year Muka prints invites NZ and international artists to exclusively produce a set of prints. The names and signatures of the artists are covered and the artworks displayed for viewing and purchase by people under 19 years of age.
When: Saturday, November 16, 10.30am-4.30pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
SUNDAY
DIABETES WANGANUI SUPPORT GROUP
What: Guest speaker: Rachel Howells, advocate from Nationwide Health and Disability Advocacy Service. Shared afternoon tea. Members of the public and new members welcome.
When: Sunday, November 17, 2pm.
Where: St James Church Lounge, Boydfield St, Wanganui East.
Details: For info or transport phone 06 2813195 before 2pm Friday.
LITURGY
What: In the Heart of Stillness
When: Sunday, November 17, 4-5pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Speaker for the Sarjeant: Maori Tourism on the River. Hayden Potaka runs Unique Whanganui Experience providing a 6 course meal in the bush beyond Pipiriki and cooked by a celebrity chef. Arriving by jet boat, camping overnight and returning by canoe. He will discuss his and other Maori tourism ventures on the river.
When: Sunday, November 17, 4.30pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: General Admission $12. Gallery Friends & Stars $10. Tickets for all 3 talks $20.
RUNWAY MILE 2019
What: Four races over 1 mile covering all age groups plus a Mile walk for all. To raise funds for Wanganui Airport Control Tower restoration.
When: Sunday, November 17. Gate opens at 9am. Races at 9.30, 9.50, 10.10, and 10.30. Mile walk at 10.50am. Entries close 15 minutes before scheduled race start time. Tower open from 10am.
Where: The runway at Whanganui Airport
Details: Entry fee for each event — $5. Concessions for groups in the Mile Walk. Spot prizes. Entrants in all five events will be entered into a draw for a 15 minute helicopter flight for 3 over Whanganui from MidWest Helicopters.
COMING UP
TUI MOTU GROUP
What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look with fresh eyes at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj
When: Wednesday, November 20, 4.30-6pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.
Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
LYRIC SINGERS
What: Lyric Singers' Piece by Piece concert, supporting Jigsaw Whanganui. Featuring Abacus Trio & Denise McNeill, with talented teenage musicians, including violinist, Hideki Yutoko.
When: Saturday, November 23, 2pm
Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St.
Details: Adults $15. Children free. Contact: Joanna Love (06) 345 9073
CAMERA CLUB
When: Wednesday, November 24, 7.30pm.
Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley Street, Gonville.
EPILEPSY SEMINARS
What: Seminars cover seizure types, first aid, triggers, seizure management etc.
When: Wednesday, November 27, 1.30-3.30pm and 6-8pm.
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach.
Details: Koha for refreshments. Certificate of attendance available for $5. RSVP to taranaki@epilepsy.org.nz, 06 757 5644 or 0800 EPILEPSY
ADVENT WAITING
What: Take a day to stop, rest your body, rest your mind. Wait, emptied, open and ready to encounter God present in each moment and beyond. With Catherine Woodcock rsj
When: Saturday, November 30, 10am-3pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.
Details: $20. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
ON NOW
GALLERY 85
What: Arthouse, a curated exhibition from a private collection.
When: Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 3pm. Final week.
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre. Entry free.
CLOTHING SALE
What: St Vincent de Paul clothing sale. All garments $1 each!
When: Until November 15. Mon-Thurs 9.30am-3.30pm, Fri 9.30am-3pm.
Where: 217 Victoria Ave.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Wi Taepa: Retrospect. The largest survey of Taepa's practice to date, Retrospect looks back at over 30 years of art practice, focusing on his five major series of works.
When: Until November 24.
Where: Upstairs at the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Speaker for the Sarjeant: The Competition to Hatricks – The Nixon Boats. Murray Crawford is a direct descendant of James Nixon, who owned a fleet of launches and rowing boats from the 1880s to 1937 and ran them in competition to the Hatrick Empire. He will talk about the role Nixon played in the development of river travel.
When: Sunday, November 24, 4.30pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: General Admission $12. Gallery Friends & Stars $10. Tickets for all 3 talks $20.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: My Choice November: Doug Davidson. Each month a member of our community makes a personal selection of favourites from the Gallery collection. The November instalment of the My Choice exhibition series is now live online, courtesy of Doug Davidson, journalist at Rivercity Press.
When: Until November 30.
Details: 349 0506
RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY
What: Lineage, new paintings by Sheila Pearson.
When: Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 3pm. Final week.
Where: 85 Glasgow St. Entry free.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Turn of the Century — A new perspective on 100 years of collecting and exhibiting, bringing together historical and contemporary works from the gallery's collection alongside newly commissioned pieces by 10 innovative artists.
When: To February 9
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Julia Holden: Her Indoors. A suite of more than 40 new works by artist Julia Holden. Painted portraits and audio recordings combine to form a singular collective portrait of the women Holden met while Artist-in-Residence at Tylee Cottage.
When: until February 2.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay. Inquiries 06 349 0506.
REGULAR
ACHIEVING YOUR GOAL
What: Classes to help you to create a unique item. Garden art, sculptures, ecoprinting or vintage fabric art. Personal individual attention. Check items on display that can be made.
When: weekday mornings or Sundays.
Where: Community Arts Centre 19 Taupo Quay.
Details: Jan 063453121, facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.
ALANON FAMILY GROUP
What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much.
When: Fridays, 12.30-1.30pm.
Where: Gonville Community Room.
AL-ANON MEETINGS
What: Confidential programme for those affected by a friend's or family drinking.
When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.
Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St. Koha.
BADMINTON
What: Whanganui badminton club. feather shuttles, timed games.
When: Mondays, 7.30pm.
Details: $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015.
BLIND CRAFT
What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.
When: Monday and Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.
Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.
COUNTRY MUSIC
What: Country Road Variety Music Group
When: 1st & 3rd Sundays of the month. Doors open 1pm.
Where: Club Metro.
Details: $3 entry. Lucky door prize $10.
CRAFT CREATIONS
What: Variety of crafts by 15 locals.
When: Mon-Fri, 9.30am-4pm.
Where: 84 Guyton St.
Details: Amanda 0210420498
CRAFT GROUP
What: Eastside Craft group.
When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.
Where: Hakeke Street Library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.
Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493
FELDENKRAIS MOVEMENT CLASSES
What: Finding ease in your everyday movement
When: Mondays, 7pm (except school holidays)
Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St
Cost: 10-week sub $110 / casual $14
Details: Katharina 342 7892 / katharina.sporl@gmail.com
FUN FOR LITTLIES
What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.
When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.
Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.
Details: $1 per child.
GLENDARROCH SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLUB
What: Classes for children, aged 7 and over, and adults.
When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm, for children and adults, with adults until 10pm. Monday evenings 8-10pm adults only.
Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.
Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.
INDOOR BOWLS
What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive. All welcome.
When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.
Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.
Details: $2 a visit, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.
JOAN'S JAMS
What: Relishes, chutneys, pickles, jams, jellies, marmalades, honey.
When: Monday-Friday, 9.30am-4pm.
Where: 84 Guyton St.
Details: Contact Joan 0276165811
LYRIC SINGERS
What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.
When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: Contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)
MAHJONG AND CRIBBAGE
When: Tuesdays from 9.30am.
Where: Hakeke St library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.
Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493
MEDITATION
What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.
When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).
Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.
Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.
MEDITATION
What: Guided meditation suitable for all.
When: Saturdays 10.30am
Where: Wisdom Is Yours 200B Victoria Ave
Details: Cost, donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.
MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE
What: Living fully in the present moment with relaxed & aware body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition.
When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm
Details: Clare 021 0622 120.
MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS
What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.
When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.
Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.
Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
What: Narcotics Anonymous Group. Confidentially assured. Long term recovery.
When: Sundays at 7pm.
Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.
Details: Contact Paul, 0800 628 632.
RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.
Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.
SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.
Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
TABLE TENNIS
When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.
Where: Jubilee Stadium.
Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.
WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR
What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.
When: Every Monday at 7pm.
Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.
Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003
WANGANUI TURNERS AND WOODCRAFT CLUB
What: Scroll sawing, woodturning and woodcraft.
When: 1st, 2nd and last Wednesday of the month, 7.30-10.30pm.
Where: City College Woodworking Room, St Hill St
Details: Dave, 06 343 2806 or 022 631 6979 (evenings), Jon, 06 343 8511 or 021 137 8721.
WIDOWS' CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
What: meets in a different cafe each week for support, encouragement and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 115 2243
YOGA
What: Investigation of asana, for strength, alignment and stability.
When: Sundays 8.30am General, 10am Beginners
Where: 83 Guyton St
Details: $12 casual. 0211033394 embarkyoga@gmail.com
YOGA CLASSES
What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.
When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.
Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.
Cost: $10 per class.
Contact: Kathy 06 927 5962
Whanganui Happenings is a free Midweek service for non-profit groups. Contact paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz