WEDNESDAY

CAMERA CLUB AGM

When: Wednesday, November 13, 7.30.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley Street, Gonville (old Bowling Clubrooms)

THURSDAY

DVD EVENING

What: The Leisure Seeker. With her husband succumbing to dementia, and her own health compromised, Ella Spencer proposed a trip he always wanted — to Hemingway's home in the Florida Keys.

When: Thursday, November 14, 6.30pm. (Please note change of date)

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: Supper provided. Koha. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Art Fix — Julia Holden. Curator and public programmes manager Greg Donson will talk about Julia Holden's exhibition Her Indoors.

When: Thursday, November 14, 2pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: 06 349 0506.

SATURDAY

KIMONO SALE

What: Antique and Vintage Silk Long Kimono and short Haori Jackets. Also Cotton Yucata (New and Vintage). Prices range from $35 up.

When: One Day: Saturday Nov 16, 10am-3pm. Womens Network, St. Hill Street. (10% goes to Women's Network)

CREATIVE CARD MAKING

What: For beginners and regular crafters. With Julia Martin.

When: Saturday, November 16, 10am-12.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: $10. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

RIVER CITY MARKETS

What: Popular weekly riverside market.

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank.

POULTRY CLUB

What: Cuppa and sales midday-12.30pm, followed by a discussion on "My backyard poultry and More" led by vet Nicola from First Vets, Whanganui.

When: Saturday, November 16.

Where: Mathieson Street hall

Details: Door charge $2.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Muka Youth Prints. A special exhibition and art sale for people 5-18 only. Each year Muka prints invites NZ and international artists to exclusively produce a set of prints. The names and signatures of the artists are covered and the artworks displayed for viewing and purchase by people under 19 years of age.

When: Saturday, November 16, 10.30am-4.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

SUNDAY

DIABETES WANGANUI SUPPORT GROUP

What: Guest speaker: Rachel Howells, advocate from Nationwide Health and Disability Advocacy Service. Shared afternoon tea. Members of the public and new members welcome.

When: Sunday, November 17, 2pm.

Where: St James Church Lounge, Boydfield St, Wanganui East.

Details: For info or transport phone 06 2813195 before 2pm Friday.

LITURGY

What: In the Heart of Stillness

When: Sunday, November 17, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Speaker for the Sarjeant: Maori Tourism on the River. Hayden Potaka runs Unique Whanganui Experience providing a 6 course meal in the bush beyond Pipiriki and cooked by a celebrity chef. Arriving by jet boat, camping overnight and returning by canoe. He will discuss his and other Maori tourism ventures on the river.

When: Sunday, November 17, 4.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: General Admission $12. Gallery Friends & Stars $10. Tickets for all 3 talks $20.

RUNWAY MILE 2019

What: Four races over 1 mile covering all age groups plus a Mile walk for all. To raise funds for Wanganui Airport Control Tower restoration.

When: Sunday, November 17. Gate opens at 9am. Races at 9.30, 9.50, 10.10, and 10.30. Mile walk at 10.50am. Entries close 15 minutes before scheduled race start time. Tower open from 10am.

Where: The runway at Whanganui Airport

Details: Entry fee for each event — $5. Concessions for groups in the Mile Walk. Spot prizes. Entrants in all five events will be entered into a draw for a 15 minute helicopter flight for 3 over Whanganui from MidWest Helicopters.

COMING UP

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look with fresh eyes at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj

When: Wednesday, November 20, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers' Piece by Piece concert, supporting Jigsaw Whanganui. Featuring Abacus Trio & Denise McNeill, with talented teenage musicians, including violinist, Hideki Yutoko.

When: Saturday, November 23, 2pm

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St.

Details: Adults $15. Children free. Contact: Joanna Love (06) 345 9073

CAMERA CLUB

When: Wednesday, November 24, 7.30pm.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley Street, Gonville.

EPILEPSY SEMINARS

What: Seminars cover seizure types, first aid, triggers, seizure management etc.

When: Wednesday, November 27, 1.30-3.30pm and 6-8pm.

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach.

Details: Koha for refreshments. Certificate of attendance available for $5. RSVP to taranaki@epilepsy.org.nz, 06 757 5644 or 0800 EPILEPSY

ADVENT WAITING

What: Take a day to stop, rest your body, rest your mind. Wait, emptied, open and ready to encounter God present in each moment and beyond. With Catherine Woodcock rsj

When: Saturday, November 30, 10am-3pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: $20. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

ON NOW

GALLERY 85

What: Arthouse, a curated exhibition from a private collection.

When: Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 3pm. Final week.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre. Entry free.

CLOTHING SALE

What: St Vincent de Paul clothing sale. All garments $1 each!

When: Until November 15. Mon-Thurs 9.30am-3.30pm, Fri 9.30am-3pm.

Where: 217 Victoria Ave.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Wi Taepa: Retrospect. The largest survey of Taepa's practice to date, Retrospect looks back at over 30 years of art practice, focusing on his five major series of works.

When: Until November 24.

Where: Upstairs at the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Speaker for the Sarjeant: The Competition to Hatricks – The Nixon Boats. Murray Crawford is a direct descendant of James Nixon, who owned a fleet of launches and rowing boats from the 1880s to 1937 and ran them in competition to the Hatrick Empire. He will talk about the role Nixon played in the development of river travel.

When: Sunday, November 24, 4.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: General Admission $12. Gallery Friends & Stars $10. Tickets for all 3 talks $20.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice November: Doug Davidson. Each month a member of our community makes a personal selection of favourites from the Gallery collection. The November instalment of the My Choice exhibition series is now live online, courtesy of Doug Davidson, journalist at Rivercity Press.

When: Until November 30.

Details: 349 0506

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Lineage, new paintings by Sheila Pearson.

When: Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 3pm. Final week.

Where: 85 Glasgow St. Entry free.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Turn of the Century — A new perspective on 100 years of collecting and exhibiting, bringing together historical and contemporary works from the gallery's collection alongside newly commissioned pieces by 10 innovative artists.

When: To February 9

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Julia Holden: Her Indoors. A suite of more than 40 new works by artist Julia Holden. Painted portraits and audio recordings combine to form a singular collective portrait of the women Holden met while Artist-in-Residence at Tylee Cottage.

When: until February 2.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay. Inquiries 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

ACHIEVING YOUR GOAL

What: Classes to help you to create a unique item. Garden art, sculptures, ecoprinting or vintage fabric art. Personal individual attention. Check items on display that can be made.

When: weekday mornings or Sundays.

Where: Community Arts Centre 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Jan 063453121, facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much.

When: Fridays, 12.30-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

AL-ANON MEETINGS

What: Confidential programme for those affected by a friend's or family drinking.

When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St. Koha.

BADMINTON

What: Whanganui badminton club. feather shuttles, timed games.

When: Mondays, 7.30pm.

Details: $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015.

BLIND CRAFT

What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.

When: Monday and Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.

Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.

COUNTRY MUSIC

What: Country Road Variety Music Group

When: 1st & 3rd Sundays of the month. Doors open 1pm.

Where: Club Metro.

Details: $3 entry. Lucky door prize $10.

CRAFT CREATIONS

What: Variety of crafts by 15 locals.

When: Mon-Fri, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: 84 Guyton St.

Details: Amanda 0210420498

CRAFT GROUP

What: Eastside Craft group.

When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke Street Library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

FELDENKRAIS MOVEMENT CLASSES

What: Finding ease in your everyday movement

When: Mondays, 7pm (except school holidays)

Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St

Cost: 10-week sub $110 / casual $14

Details: Katharina 342 7892 / katharina.sporl@gmail.com

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GLENDARROCH SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLUB

What: Classes for children, aged 7 and over, and adults.

When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm, for children and adults, with adults until 10pm. Monday evenings 8-10pm adults only.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive. All welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 a visit, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

JOAN'S JAMS

What: Relishes, chutneys, pickles, jams, jellies, marmalades, honey.

When: Monday-Friday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: 84 Guyton St.

Details: Contact Joan 0276165811

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MAHJONG AND CRIBBAGE

When: Tuesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke St library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

MEDITATION

What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.

When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).

Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.

Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation suitable for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Cost, donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Living fully in the present moment with relaxed & aware body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

What: Narcotics Anonymous Group. Confidentially assured. Long term recovery.

When: Sundays at 7pm.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: Contact Paul, 0800 628 632.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI TURNERS AND WOODCRAFT CLUB

What: Scroll sawing, woodturning and woodcraft.

When: 1st, 2nd and last Wednesday of the month, 7.30-10.30pm.

Where: City College Woodworking Room, St Hill St

Details: Dave, 06 343 2806 or 022 631 6979 (evenings), Jon, 06 343 8511 or 021 137 8721.

WIDOWS' CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP

What: meets in a different cafe each week for support, encouragement and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA

What: Investigation of asana, for strength, alignment and stability.

When: Sundays 8.30am General, 10am Beginners

Where: 83 Guyton St

Details: $12 casual. 0211033394 embarkyoga@gmail.com

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy 06 927 5962

Whanganui Happenings is a free Midweek service for non-profit groups. Contact paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz