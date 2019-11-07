Emma Anderson is the new fundraising and events co-ordinator at the Cancer Society in Whanganui and she has already come up with some ideas for much-needed fundraising.

That includes twilight cricket, an idea she mooted at a planning meeting.

Emma called Dilan Raj at Cricket Wanganui and asked if twilight cricket was on the programme, seeing it as something her husband will enjoy. Dilan had already been talking with his colleague Jordan Healy about it and when Jordan returned they started to organise.

With the Cancer Society and Cricket Wanganui being non-profit organisations, they needed something to help raise funds, something they could share.

"We're looking at having two rounds, 16 teams, 12 overs," says Jordan. "It's fast: something you can do after work and hang out with your mates. Just enjoy it."

The inaugural tournament will be held over eight weeks on Monday nights at 5.45pm starting on November 18.

The tournament is over five weeks this side of Christmas and three weeks at the end of January, beginning of February. Registration fees cover costs.

"And we'll have extras on the nights, as well," says Emma. "I'll take along raffle tickets and at the end of the tournament we'll have prizegiving and an auction.

"This will take place at Springvale Park because we want businesses to come along and we want people to see them and see what they're up to. A bit of a networking thing. If it runs well this year, then next year we can get sponsorship and grow the event from there and expand the number of weeks they play."

"I played in twilight cricket when I was at school, years ago, and it was always something fun, there were heaps of teams and everyone enjoyed it," says Jordan. "There are a lot of people who can't play on a Saturday so it would be good to bring it back."

"And coming up to Christmas, people don't have a lot of time, so, quicker games then back to family and Christmas dos," says Emma. "Some of the more competitive teams will treat these as practice sessions.

"We want teams (of eight) to register a fun name, come up with a team uniform and come along."

Each team should have someone conversant with the rules to act as umpire.

Cricket Wanganui will manage the game draw, ready the pitches and oversee the points system to determine the tournament winner.

Advertisement

"And we want to get the sunsmart message across so we do want to see the teams in hats and wearing sunblock," says Emma.

There will be a maximum of 16 teams in the tournament so it is suggested team captains need to get in early to secure a spot before November 11. Tournament dates are:

■ 2019 — November 18 and 25, December 2, 9 and 16.

■ 2020 — January 13 and 27, February 3, followed by prizegiving and auction.

"We are looking for prizes and auction items at the moment if businesses have anything they would like to contribute," says Emma. Registration is $50 per player.

To enter a team into the twilight cricket league and for more information, email jordan@cricketwanganui.co.nz