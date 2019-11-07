"She silently stepped out of the race that she never wanted to be in, found her own lane, and proceeded to win." Anon.

It's November — or "Movember" — or after the Rugby World Cup. Sometimes our whole existence seems based on competition. The truth is that our whole existence is not based on competition. Bruce H Lipton, Ph.D, an American developmental biologist said of our whole world, "….. it's based on co-operation among the elements of geometry and not competition". I think he is right. Yet I notice how much we compare ourselves to others a lot of the time. In sport, in work, at school, in clothes and beauty, at work and in our families. It is said that it is deep in our human nature to compare ourselves. However, when things don't look good or feel good for us, we allow it to destroy us. We challenge our belief in ourselves and allow ourselves to feel shoved further into the challenge of being best, being first, being the greatest.

My Angels encourage me to look at the big picture and to understand that life isn't a race, even though so many of us feel like it is. I don't need to measure my life, my challenges and my successes by anyone else's life, and neither do you. Angels tell me that our lives are not a competition, life is not about the finish line. Maybe because there isn't one. Life is about the adventure that is already in front of each of us and has been like this since the beginning of time. As summertime envelopes us and the days get warmer, sunnier and everything grows again with abundance, so will we grow as we continue our adventure.

I love the encouragement in these words from Thomas D Willhite, who was the founder of PSI World and PSI Seminars, a corporation that teaches and markets specialised self-improvement courses to individuals and corporations worldwide. He said, "How do you say 'Thank you' for sunshine or health….for clear days or gentle rain….for happiness, joy and love? You say it by sharing what you have. You say it by making the world a better place in which we live." I make this my challenge in the days ahead, will you? Arohanui. Shirley-Joy