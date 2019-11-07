Making Christmas cards and presents is the sustainable way to go.

All sorts of materials can be repurposed into gifts with a little imagination.

Old cards can be found in Paper Palace at Sustainable Whanganui's Re-Use Academy (RUA). Someone brought in a box of them the other week. Some will be used in a card-making workshop in December, if they haven't all gone out the door before then.

Old Christmas cards can be made into new ones.

The RUA's Crafty Corner houses various items that artistic people can make into amazing artworks.

Making Christmas crackers is a fun activity that can involve grandparents and children.

"We make our own each year," says Sustainable Whanganui adviser Robin Williamson. "My sis made some cloth covers out of Xmas fabric which go over toilet roll cores and have a tie each end. It was probably about 20 years ago.

"Jokes/cartoons printed out off the internet are compostable. Add a chocolate or two. Sorted!"

Robin says stylish hats can be made from newsprint with randomly generated elf names on them.

"Wearing those hats was a hoot!"

The Whanganui Environment Base (WhEB) has been busier than ever during October. There has been a steady stream of visitors through the RUA, including school groups during term time.

"Last week there were six classes — over 100 senior students from Gonville Primary — and the next day we had all the students from Ratana School as well," said enviro-educator Ron Fisher.

The children and teachers were shown Sustainable Whanganui's two worm farms and given some tips on how to manage waste better.

Some of the teachers never knew the Whanganui Environment Base and the RUA existed before their visit.