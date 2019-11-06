Mental health is largely talked about these days, and disclosure of our own struggles is nothing new.

Between the ages of 30 and 40 I battled with depression and anxiety — but this isn't a poor me story! On the contrary, it was an experience that taught me so much about myself and the human condition that my experience has gone on to inform all of my mahi. Why? Because I wish I could have known then what I know now, and it feels shameful to not pass on this knowledge. Ironically I haven't been asked about my own experience by services: perhaps what I offer is too simple? Or maybe it's a bridge too far?

I am asked of course by many individuals who are affected negatively by their own thoughts and who are seeking wellbeing. They want to know what did I do. And after I remind them that it's possible to move past depression and anxiety, I tell them that I changed the habit of me! Granted, it's handy to have a strong will, but I've yet to meet someone who struggles with their mental health who hasn't got a rigid grip on their thinking. It's that strength to not let go is the problem! I would recommend to make things easier however, and to seek support, as changing a habit doesn't come without an internal battle. It's so much easier to give up the fight when the only person that's checking in with yourself is YOU!

I had a book, and a process to follow by Dr Kerry Spackman, a NZ neuroscientist who changed my world. I was also very privileged to meet him on two occasions and personally thanked him for his knowledge because I believe it "saved my life". I was able to find the traction I needed to get me out of the dark and back into life. Fast forward to the rapidly growing development in this area and you will find plenty of research around the relationship between our body/mind and spirit. Thanks to the ongoing work of other scientists like Dr Bruce Lipton, Gregg Braden and The Heart Math Institute, the information that I tapped into over a decade ago is more valid, more heard and more evidenced than ever before. Many years I felt isolated with this knowledge and I feel relieved that the evidence is finally surfacing. My only concern is that I hope it doesn't get "over professionalised" and commercialised to the point that the information available loses its integrity. The learnings available are about teaching others how to be empowered which does not involve looking at the context of what happened to them but rather where they would like to be. Where our thoughts go — energy flows. So what's my role? It's to facilitate transformation through talking therapy and to partner up and let the learnings unfold at a pace that suits the client. I also offer some extra applications like Reiki and PSYCH — K for those who seek to combine energy work as well. Am I a free service? No I'm not, until this work is mainstream it's not going to attract funders.

However, clients have so much more power than realised as at the end of the day its all about supply and demand and the customer dictates the need. If you would like to know more about what I do you can find me online. I'd be happy to visit organisations as well.

Fb Carla's Coaching www.carlascoachingforhealth.com