Community Education in Whanganui is offering the following courses this term:

■ PRINTMAKING

Drypoint with Esther Topfer

A six week drypoint course. Drypoint allows you to translate your drawings into print, enabling you to go beyond the image and into the world of mark making through learning to work with a new printing vocabulary.

Suitable for complete beginners and those with some experience.

6 Sessions — Thursday 6-8.30pm, November 7 – December 12.

$150 — Materials included

■ WARM GLASS

Working with Glass – Make your own Christmas Ornaments

Escape up the river to start your journey with glass. Against a backdrop of native scenery you will create your own signature Christmas ornaments and jewellery with warm glass techniques of fusing and slumping in the kiln.

Shared lunch provided on day one.

Saturday 10am-4pm and Sunday 10am-1pm, November 30 – December 1.

$135 — Materials included

¦ ILLUSTRATION

Children's Book Illustration – Illustration Techniques with Sandra Morris

Create a knowledge bank of skills to continue with your illustration projects through developing and discovering techniques to enhance your work. Day one will cover dry media including graphite, pencil, ink and coloured pencil. Day two will focus on watercolour and gouache. Using your chosen technique, you will illustrate a final artwork for your story, and advice will be given on pitching your story to publishers.

Saturday and Sunday, 9am-5pm, November 23 and 24 .

$230

■ ACRYLIC PAINTING

The Masking Tape Challenge with Pauline Allomes

Create an abstract masterpiece using acrylic paint and masking tape. This workshop will teach you about layering transparent colours and masking techniques. It is an evolutionary workshop, as your piece will change and grow during the day, with each layer of colour adding an element of surprise to respond to for the following one.

Suitable for all levels, from a raw beginner to the more experienced artist.

Saturday 10am-4pm, November 9.

$95

■ EDIBLE PLANTS

Wild about Weeds with Margi Keys

Learn how to identify edible plants and weeds and make the most of your garden. Tutor Margi Keys opens up her own garden to show you how. Students will enjoy a salad and fresh herbal tea made with their findings at the end of class.

Saturday 2-4pm, November 16

$25

■ COFFEE

Espresso 101 with Al Reid

Learn the fundamentals of making good espresso. A practical course, hosted at Article coffee shop. Hands-on learning, including: the fundamentals, milk swag, and proper extraction.

2 Sessions, Sunday 10am-2pm, November 10 and 17.

$120 — All ingredients supplied.

■ SILVER JEWELLERY

Earring workshop with Craig Winton

Design and create your own original pair of quality silver earrings. Adorn them with semi-precious stones, beads or found objects to create a pair unique to you or your intended.

Sunday 10-4pm, November 10.

$140 – Silver supplied.

■ SILVER JEWELLERY

Silver Rings with Craig Winton

The beauty of silver and the skills needed to start working it. You will learn how to saw, file and solder to create a silver band ring.

Sunday 10-4pm, November 17.

$140 – Silver supplied.

■ SUSTAINABILITY

Sustainability in the home – in partnership with The Resource Recovery Centre

Tutors will show you simple swaps for products and items in the kitchen, bathroom, wardrobe and garden to reduce your waste footprint and save money.

Session 1; Honey Wraps

Learn how to make your own honey wrap to replace single use clingwrap. Also some ideas on reducing single use plastics in the kitchen. Materials included for making your own honey wrap to take home.

Session 2; Clean Green

Learn how to make your own natural cleaning products that can be used to clean your whole house. All ingredients supplied. Participants will make two cleaning products to take home.

Session 3; Upcycle a Pallet

Learn how to upcycle a pallet. From pulling them apart through to creating your own masterpiece. Participants can choose from two different project options.

Session 4; In the Garden

Turn food scraps and green waste into garden fuel, how to make a worm farm and look at ways to make composting easy. All participants will make a mini worm farm to take home.

4 Sessions, Wednesday 7-9pm, November 6 – 27.

$80 for 4, $25 for an individual session. All materials supplied.

Call ahead if you only wish to attend one session letting us know your details.

■ MONTHLY LIFE DRAWING

Life Drawing with Sandra Morris. Hone your life drawing skills in a monthly life drawing class. An un-tutored session supervised by Sandra Morris, the class will go through timed exercises to loosen your line and sharpen your skills through a variety of poses. Suitable for beginners and the more experienced. Participants must be over 16 to attend.

6-8pm, November 6, December 4.

$10 per person, per class – bookings essential for each class.

■ PHILOSOPHY

Socrates Meets Whanganui

Socrates Cafés are gatherings where people from different backgrounds come together, exchange thoughtful ideas and experiences while embracing the over-arching idea that we learn more when we question, and when we question with others. No philosophical background is needed. Please let us know in advance, by phone or email, if you will be attending.

10-11am, November 21.

FREE

To enrol or for more information contact Community Education between 10am-3pm Monday to Friday. Community Education, 24 Taupo Quay / PO Box 7252 Whanganui Telephone; (06) 3454717 / E-Mail; admin@communityeducation.nz