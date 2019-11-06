It has been a year since the former RSA in St Hill St became The Barracks Sports Bar and Restaurant, and they're celebrating.

"Officially we opened on November 10 last year for the Wanganui Rugby Awards," says owner Denise Vincent. A public event was held a little later with local band Whisky Mama on stage.

On Friday, November 15 this year, Whisky Mama returns to mark the occasion with a birthday bash.

"We'll be celebrating our first birthday with the Whanganui community. Whisky Mama is going to sing Happy Birthday to us. I'll try to get all the staff on stage with our party hats on.

"The year has gone so quickly and we've done so much."

Denise says she absolutely loves it and that saving the old RSA building was a good move.

"We've grown in staff, got an extra couple of TVs, 18 new pokies, lots of functions booked ... "

Their first wedding reception was held last weekend.

"We're pretty much booked up on Friday and Saturday nights with work dos and Christmas parties, and we've got bookings through the week as well. It has been a whirlwind."

The restaurant is open from Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.

"We've kept some of the RSA staff and they've been brilliant!"

The Barracks holds regular pool competitions and Denise says they want to start business house comps next year in pool, darts and table tennis.

The building retains much the same layout as the RSA but there have been changes from paint to carpet to wiring and the general look.

Denise's partner, Mick Paul, has collected of all sorts of military and sports memorabilia to adorn individual rooms and the walls of The Barracks.

In the Ammo Room, a function area, two vintage Indian motorcycles are parked, with steel helmets, bugles, shell casings, a foldable trench shovel and other military paraphernalia for added effect. A century-old bicycle is going up on the wall.

"To those returned service people, I say, we're just looking after it for them. This is still their home. That's why I called it The Barracks as a mark of respect to all those men and women of the services."

Around the walls of the Duke Bar are signed and unsigned photographs of Whanganui sports people (and the occasional horse), collectors' items like rugby balls, skis, tennis rackets, Denise's father's guitar and banjo, framed rugby jerseys, a certified signed set of boxing shorts worn by Muhammed Ali and Larry Holmes, golf clubs, trophies and a framed original Hurricanes' jersey.

The Barracks' first birthday is on November 15, with Whisky Mama from 8.30pm. Door charge is $10.