In September, 2021, Amdram intends to stage a big project – the Whanganui debut of Phantom of the Opera.

"It's a big undertaking," says director Graham Dack. "It's a special show: intriguing, has a good story and some extremely well-known songs . . . it was one of the first musicals we took our daughter to see in London in the late 1990s at Her Majesty's Theatre."

They were lucky enough to meet some of the cast after the show.

"That was pretty special.

"We've seen it a few times since then: it's one of our favourites."

Amdram has not staged a show at the Opera House since Young Frankenstein in 2014.

"We thought it would be a good show to go back with."

Now it is a matter of finding people interested in all aspects of the production and willing to put themselves forward, from backstage crew and support staff to the leads and large cast.

"There's scope for a big ensemble," says Graham. "And the musical director is going to be a key person, as well as the choreographer. Whanganui has so many good dance schools, including ballet, so I want to get those people interested and on board as early as possible.

"It's no good me having a vision of how I want it to be: I've got to have the people behind me to help, and in a big show like this key people are musical director, a singing coach, choreographer . . . you can get a cast, but without those people you're never going to bring them up to where you want them. You're not going to get the story told through the nuances of the song unless you get someone who really understands the music.

"Obviously another key person is the production manager, to keep everyone in line, including me."

Graham says another big thing in staging this production is costuming.

"You're looking at someone to lead it and six or seven people beneath them, at least.

"Because they put on three different operas within the show itself – Hannibal, Il Muto and Don Juan Triumphant – think of all the different costumes we'll need, and the masquerade scene is a huge demand on wardrobe and makeup. You've got to get everyone garbed up and propped out to give a hint of the opera that Opera Populaire are rehearsing.

"It's going to be tough work for everyone; I've got the easy job, I think.

"There's a huge amount to do, hence getting people involved early."

Use of the script and score is less expensive than the expected cost of the sets, props, costumes and hiring of the Opera House.

"Luckily the flooring at Amdram is the same size as the Opera House stage, so we can do a lot of rehearsing here."

Graham expects to look a lot further afield than Whanganui for some of his key people and players. There is an information evening at Amdram Theatre on Saturday, November 16 at 7pm.

"It's a chance for people to meet with me and officially put their hands up and say they want to be involved in this, because the real planning has to start soon."

Graham will take the opportunity to outline his vision of the production.

"There has to be some sympathy, empathy for the Phantom, but also some horror at what he can do. That person has to be able to sing, but they also have to be able to create that atmosphere about themselves. I envisage it being a bit darker and moodier, with the light from Christine and Raoul against the dark of the Phantom.

"I'm excited about it. I've been talking about it for ages and now finally have the opportunity to direct it, with a team, obviously."

He hopes to keep the set and stage as simple as possible to allow seamless scene changes.

At the information evening Graham will also show some excerpts from the 25th Anniversary Show at Royal Albert Hall.

"Just to whet the appetite."

Amdram people have been having talks with Whanganui and Partners in the hope of finding sponsors for the Phantom of the Opera season.

"I want to make it so the price of a ticket buys someone the whole experience of not just going to the theatre to watch the show, but actually going to Opera Populaire and seeing and being in the story."

Because Phantom is set in the theatre, the audience becomes part of the cast.

Meanwhile, Amdram continues to put on shows.

"It's got the Starlets show this year and it's got four shows lined up for next year already," says Graham.