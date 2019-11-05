Who knows how many lives Pam Gilligan has saved?

Pam is the senior Coastguard radio operator, among other things, a job she has enjoyed for almost 20 years.

Her dedication and hours of unpaid work have earned her a certificate, a little red badge and a $40 voucher from Mud Ducks cafe, all presented to her by Volunteer Whanganui manager Sandra Rickey.

Her involvement with Coastguard came about through her husband.

"My husband was president at the time, and Audrey Cox was radio operator, working out of her home at Kai Iwi Beach," she says.

"Weekends were very busy and she needed a scribe, so my very kind husband volunteered me."

The scribe's job is to take down in writing radio conversations, the transcripts of which are kept as public record.

"I scribed for a couple or three years and then one day [Audrey] said, look, I've got to go to the clothesline, you can mind that.

"So I was in charge of the radio for just a few minutes."

From there it was a natural step for the Coastguard to ask Pam if she would be a radio operator. The inland position of her home meant an aerial was placed on a hill to bring in the signal.

"They made it work, and there I am."

Pam does two or three shifts a week now, but she is also the local Coastguard treasurer and she trains prospective radio operators.

"I also answer the phone because it's directed from headquarters when there's no one there. It's a public relations thing, so if people want to tell me about the log in the river, I will listen."

Her nomination form adds a few more details about her duties:

"Pam has great respect within the unit for her time, dedication and professionalism within the wider unit, as well as in the radio operator team.

"Pam spends a significant amount of time rostered on call 24/7 as a radio operator, keeping the unit's accounts in order, ensuring membership invoicing and boat register details are up to date, and input into the running of the unit through the committee.

"Pam is well respected by many of the local boaties, boat clubs and local Police SAR staff."

Of course, that does not take into account the hours she spends on duty during Search and Rescue operations or exercises and organised fishing events.

And she needs to have a rough idea where every fishing boat is at any given time.

"Our fishermen here are extremely good and very helpful."

Pam keeps an eye on an area from Turakina to north of Waitotara. The next radio operators along the coast are at Patea and Foxton.

"Emergencies are a good challenge, and that's probably why I've kept doing it. It really makes you think."

Radio operators tend to be retired people, she says, because they have the time.

At 79, Pam intends to keep doing the job she loves.