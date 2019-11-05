On July 1, business partners Stacey Simpson and Cameron McNaught took over Central City Pharmacy. Four months later they feel they have settled in nicely.

"We're starting to get to know the regulars and feel like we belong," says Cameron.

Stacey was born in Whanganui but lived in the Manawatu / Rangitikei area.

"I studied Pharmacy in Auckland — there is rivalry between Otago (where Cameron studied) and Auckland — did my internship in Palmerston North, then worked in Ohakune for a couple of years.

"I then had the opportunity to buy a pharmacy in partnership in Te Kuiti. I was there for about seven years, sold up and moved back to Taihape, which is kind of home, and locumed. I started working at a Feilding pharmacy, which is where I met Cam, and then here.

"One of the best moves I've made."

Cameron was born and bred in Feilding.

"I did my studies in Dunedin ... it takes four years before you get your slip of paper (Bachelor of Pharmacy — B Pharm), then you do your internship and you're fully qualified. After doing my internship at the hospital, I ended up in Feilding at a community pharmacy."

During that time Cameron had two six-month stints playing cricket in the UK.

"I played for two different clubs, Burghill Tillington & Weobley, in Hereford, and Beckington the next year, just out of Bath."

He now belongs to Feilding Cricket Club.

"I'm still waiting for that call from the Black Caps."

Central City Pharmacy came on the market and Stacey and Cameron decided to go into partnership.

"We came over and it seemed to be a really good fit," says Cameron.

"We met Des [Healy] and Louise [Barnicoat]. Such lovely people," says Stacey."Their ideology and methodology fit really well with what we wanted to do."

The transition was smooth, with no culture shifts required.

So far they have taken a "steady as she goes" approach with very few changes, although they have introduced new ranges to the store.

"We're looking to build the service side of it, which Des and Louise had talked about doing, things like vaccinations," says Stacey.

They are also looking at introducing blood test monitoring of those on warfarin.

"We're working with the DHB to get a contract so we can provide the service," says Cameron.

Vitamin B12 injections are also on the cards.

"I think there will be a lot more scope for pharmacies with different services we are going to be able to provide," says Stacey. "Because of the measles outbreak in Auckland, they're changing legislation so pharmacies will be able to give that vaccination.

"A lot of people think of pharmacists dispensing pills, counting in fives, but if you have all those other professional services there's a lot more satisfaction," says Cameron.

As it stands it is a busy pharmacy.

"The staff are wonderful. They are friendly, they know everyone and give really good service," says Stacey.