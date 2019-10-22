BY COUNCILLOR HELEN CRAIG

The landslip on SH4 south of Raetihi will have a significant impact on that town, farming families on the route, businesses that service the region and will also affect Whanganui.

At a Raetihi public meeting on Thursday, October 17, Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron and NZTA representatives provided assurances from NZTA to get the road operational as soon as possible.

The affected stretch of state highway is still unstable and moving. NZTA has closed SH4 north of Fields Track until an alternative route can be created. They are working to find an alternative one-lane route around the slip that will allow the highway to open again. This could take months.

Alternative routes of Fields Track and Whanganui River Road are recommended for locals only as they are narrow and not safe for the volumes of traffic normally using SH4. Everyone should use SH1 as their main route north and south. I've personally driven Fields Track to Raetihi to attend the meeting and can absolutely endorse that recommendation, as do the Mayors in both regions and NZTA. Deaths will occur if people ignore this. McCarthy's Transport chief executive Steve McDougall also attended the meeting and confirmed their trucks are using SH1 despite the added cost, for safety reasons.

NZTA has provided an email address for all direct requests for help by businesses, farmers and resident, whether getting children to school, staff to work, or are worried about other land instability that could cause access issues.

NZTA has apologised for lack of attention to the road but was adamant they'll work as hard and fast as they can to find a short term fix to the slip, plus a more permanent two-lane route and they say money's not a problem. They'll also prioritise the other slips on the entire route, including the existing four sections of road reduced to one lane, plus maintain Fields Track to ensure it stays viable.

I'd encourage you to visit Raetihi, stopping for lunch to support their economy. They have great cafes, a new art gallery and dinosaur museum, which is reportedly excellent. It's a really interesting trip via Ohakune and a great day out. If you have any issues check NZTA's website www.nzta.govt.nz and email queries and requests to SH4matahiwi@nzta.govt.nz

I'll be keeping a close eye on the actions of NZTA in the future. A full reinstatement of this vital route for our region must be a priority and it must be kept in better condition.

Anyone needing my help can contact me on Helen.craig@whanganui.govt.nz or 021 1030737.