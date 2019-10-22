MIKE

: A recent session for the Virginia Lake group of which I am a member involved tidying up the low-lying swampy area near the Swan Bridge.

As I walked there via the back track, I caught glimpses of red flickering through the trees. When closer, I saw a dazzling display of orange and scarlet flowers, looking rather like agapanthus. Not being well versed in botanical knowledge, I asked Maurice Traill their name, and was told they were clivia. They had been supplied, he said, by Kevin Luff from his plant nursery. I had personal experience of Kevin's love for flowers. When at Collegiate, he was a member of my 1st XI soccer team, and I well remember driving the boys back down the Paraparas after a match in Hamilton. At one stage Kevin asked if we could stop for a few minutes as he had something to show me. We walked round a bluff, where Kevin pointed to a small flower at the base.

"It's an orchid," he said. "I found it when I stopped here once before." Obviously flowers held a special attraction for him, so it was no surprise to learn that he now runs a business, Insite Landscape, dealing with plants.

When I contacted him re the clivia, he was only too happy to show me round his nursery, where I was staggered by the profusion of colours from the numerous plants. Red, orange, bronze and peach formed the majority, which Kevin has grown from seeds. He is keen to develop his own strains and varieties.

An abundance of clivia at Virginia Lake. PICTURE / MIKE STREET

His own garden at home has a wealth of exotic plants. Cycads, both Japanese and Australian, nestle close to bunches of Australian orchids. There are palms from South America and the Himalayas, agaves from Mexico. The one which really caught my eye, however, due to the symmetry of its shape, leaves rustling in the breeze, was a Nolina Longifolia, an American native, which Kevin has grown over several years. Apparently, once it flowers, it dies. Kevin is hoping it will not flower.

I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to the two venues. When I reminded Kevin of my story about the orchid he showed me, he had no memory of that at all, but it is so fresh in mine. A good example of the variations of significant memories on the young and the old!

While on this floral theme, may I make my annual mention of the glorious blossom on the six trees in Cherry Blossom Lane, between Gumtree and Lancewood. Nature has again excelled herself. "A visual symphony," as Lynn of Tawa might say.

Cherry Blossom Lane lives up to its name. PICTURE / MIKE STREET

JOAN

: It was good to be back at "Thoughtful Thursdays" last week. We have missed them while away. I cannot recommend these evenings enough. Put on by Confluence at 17 Watt St, in the cosiest of settings at 6.30pm every Thursday, audiences are offered an excellent and varied array of documentary films, carefully chosen for their value both in subject matter and craftsmanship.

Last Thursday we were inspired while fascinated by On The Way To School, the story of four young students from four different countries who live in extraordinarily remote areas yet travel miles each day on foot, on horseback, even in a homemade wheelchair to their schools. Their parents live a simple, rural life but value education and it was most moving and heart warming to see these young people strive so hard to receive an education that we Westerners take for granted. Next Thursday, A Perfect Ten features Dan Carter — not to be missed. I advise you to book ahead online or go early to obtain a seat. Well worth your time, the films finish early evening and allow a return home for dinner or a meal out.

Mike and I also enjoyed The Goldfinch at the Embassy. Based on the excellent novel by Donna Tartt which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2014, it has a great storyline and was superbly acted and photographed. Mike had read the book, I had not, but we were both held throughout the two and a half hour film. I was unsure about the length but each twist and turn, emotional or theme-wise, was worthwhile. I loved it. I shall now read the book!

People often comment to us about how much there is to see and do here in Whanganui. This is so true. Yet often if we mention certain events that we have enjoyed, there is a blank expression on someone's face who has never ventured to a play, a film, an art gallery, an outdoor event, a course or a talk that has been there for the taking. Advertising is expensive. However both Midweek and River City Press give excellent details of what is to come in the week ahead. Why not try something totally unknown to you? Since writing this column Mike and I have ventured where we never had before and we are enriched by all of it. We loved Marseille, Barcelona, Gibraltar et al this year…but Whanganui you just can't beat.

MIKE. Arthouse at Gallery 85 is an interesting display of items from a private collection . It provides an eclectic assembly of objects and media, the majority being works by Whanganui artists.

Several of Rick Rudd's teapots are featured, along with items by Ivan Vostinar, Ross Mitchell-Anyon, Lyndsay Paterson, Katie Brown, Sarah Williams and many others.

All are for sale and represent real bargains.

Next door, in the Rayner Brothers Gallery, is Lineage, a series of new paintings by Sheila Pearson. Somewhere in the dim, distant past, there must have been an eminently distinguished line of goats, referenced by Sheila in their magnificent ball gowns, military costumes, sparkling jewellery and other striking vestments worn by these capricious, capriform creatures.

Their aristocratic names and titles are deservedly rewarded by their placement in such ornate frames. (PS. I was advised by a friend to steer clear of words such as "capriform", but I couldn't resist the alliteration.

Also it makes good use of my classical education!)

Suggestions and comments to mjstreet@xtra.co.nz