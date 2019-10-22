Last month, Ruth McLeay retired as principal of Faith City School. She has been on the staff for 23 years.

She thought it would be a quiet farewell, with no fuss, no bother.

But her staff and students weren't about to let her go quietly.

On Saturday, September 21, the school put on a surprise goodbye for Ruth. Saturday is not a school day, but all the students turned up in school uniform and they and their teachers paid tribute to their departing principal.

The hall was completely filled with students' families, and even former students, enjoying the many multi-cultural items and humour presented by students and staff.

Former principal Allan Allot recalled the day he saw Ruth in the kitchen, looking for someone to take her CV.

"She duly won the position here," he said. , going on to say how the school was so much different then. It was Faith Academy and much smaller than today. Ruth began teaching juniors. As the school roll grew and Faith Academy became eligible for a deputy principal, Ruth was appointed to the role.

"In 2003 I went overseas to teach and Ruth took over as principal. When I retired in 2007, Ruth won the principal's position," Allan said. "On behalf of the many students who have come through the school, their parents and caregivers, who have benefited from Ruth's many hours of effort, I would like to say a very special thank you. There's a piece of Scripture that comes to mind: 'Well done thou good and faithful servant'."

Board of Trustees chair Tash Bullock recognised the outstanding job Ruth had done as principal.

"There is no doubt your retirement is a loss and we will miss you in this place. Your presence has brought comfort, security and safety to our community.

"I know that leaving has not been easy for you ... and it will take us a while to get used to you not being here, Ruth."

Tash thanked Ruth's family for their support.

There were many speakers, many items, delivered in celebration and sadness.

After the ceremony, Ruth was approached by well-wishers of all ages. She and her husband Roger, garlanded with leis made of sweets, patiently spoke to them all and accepted the hugs and handshakes.

Before Ruth applied for the job at Faith Academy, she was working at South Makirikiri School near Marton.

"I wanted to serve the Lord and this was the best option available.

"I was a bit nervous .. I don't come from a Pentecostal church background, but they welcomed me, welcomed us as elders of another church on to their team. It was a wonderful, reaffirming situation to be in.

"They are all inclusive."

Ruth says the best memory she will take with her is the children, and the way she has been able to be a part of their lives.

"It's time to pass the baton."