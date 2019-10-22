I am really disappointed in the local election results as I believed we would finally have a different look and feel to our council and DHB.

Diversity with Maori represented, more women elected and an interesting mix of cultures and ages able to offer an interesting perspective. In hindsight, I realised my hopes were squashed for several reasons:

One: We are complacent. Two: We did not have a burning issue to debate. Three: Most feel safe by voting for the status quo. Four: More people must vote.

Let me offer a couple of observations, as I am fortunate to know candidates who won the right to represent us and some who didn't. I helped deliver fliers, sunflower seeds at the market and discussed strategies for reaching a wider audience with messages that matter. Also, co-hosting small talks giving 10 candidates the chance to present a five-minute visual story when no politics, religion or self-promotion were permitted, allowed many people to confirm, or not, who they wished to vote for.

The local people I met at the markets and at their letterboxes appeared engaged with and interested in current topics. Most people were quick to say they had already voted while others seemed genuinely concerned when learning about what a candidate thought about a range of issues from recycling to climate change and from the health of our people and awa to the port redevelopment to our need for housing.

I wonder if all those people I met voted.

A recently-elected official said we were doing OK. I was surprised and saddened by this lack of ambition. I don't want to be average and do not believe Whanganui and her people wish that either. We need a champion for Whanganui — someone to sing her praises and make progress a priority, and regularly communicate the successes as well as challenges.

I believe we deserve better. I have big hopes for Whanganui and even bigger expectations of WDC staff and councillors to deliver better opportunities for employment, an increase in population, a better understanding and empathy with iwi and manaakitanga for the multicultural and diverse community we are increasingly becoming.

It is our responsibility to hold this council and their staff accountable for the budgets and processes. They have to make sure we have the necessary infrastructure to remain safe and that they remain focused on their core duties with appropriate plans and practices. It is also our responsibility to offer ideas, guidance, introductions and question the direction and focus to help Whanganui thrive, whether we have been elected or not.

So, here are a few questions to begin what I hope to be a series of conversations with you, council and staff:

When will construction begin on the roof of the Velodrome Events Centre?

When will council and staff take te reo Maori and tikanga classes? What plans are in place for WDC social media accounts to be streamlined and optimised? For example, Annette Main is listed as current mayor on Instagram and three different pages on Facebook offer limited destination information.

What plans and processes are in place to make sure candidate contact details are correct and communicated along with a calendar of activities so voters can learn more about candidates?

Many more questions remain, and I'd like to hear yours. Email kathy@empirepr.co.nz about what matters to you.