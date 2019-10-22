Our recent shout-out for more volunteers has given us some wonderful people with time on their hands. Dianne Dunn has been helping at at the Whanganui Environment Base (WhEB) on Tuesday mornings since October 8 and Ruth Tidemann works for two hours most Saturdays from 10.30am.

"I'm loving being here, says Dianne. "It's so interesting to learn how people reuse the materials in the Re-Use Academy. I've had such fun creating artworks from donated stuff."

Occasionally the WhEB is closed because nobody can cover for a WhEBster (regular volunteer at the WhEB) who is sick or cannot be on deck for any other reason. This is why we still need more volunteers.

When new vollies feel they belong and connect with another WhEBster, we can get to know one other.

Volunteering is a way to help our community. Along the way, we learn new skills and keep socially connected. People from all walks of life have used volunteering as a step to employment. Volunteers gain work experience that employers are looking for. The people we work with can act as referees.

Sustainable Whanganui Trust has many roles on offer — collating statistics for funding applications, sorting materials donated to the Re-Use Academy at the WhEB, taking stuff to op shops, helping with Fruit Trees in Schools and workshops, and assisting with the three-monthly Morgan Beach clean-up in conjunction with Sustainable Coastlines.

People who volunteer often say they feel more confident. This happens when we are accepted and valued by the organisations we work with.

Please contact us if you think you would fit with our kaupapa: conscious local action towards a sustainable future for the Earth. Phone 06 344 1250 or email sustainablewhanganui@gmail.com