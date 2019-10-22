Once again Fleur Wickes has opened three rooms of her Glasgow St home as an exhibition space for her latest showing — This Beautiful Darkness.

Her home / gallery is adorned with images celebrating darkness, some using photography or paint as the medium, others with her trademark observations penned on backgrounds of varying forms and colours. In some, the shine of gouged metal through dark paint creates a dramatic work.

"This exhibition is a turning point for my work."

There is meaning in everything Fleur creates. The rich reds of fallen rose petals mean one thing, while a similar picture in monochromatic charcoal means something else entirely. Her work is often about love in its various forms and stages, including its painful end.

"You know how the people we love mark us deeply? That's the point of the show, that beautiful darkness. So, yes it can hurt, but it can change you, beautifully. I believe we carry our history with us.

"It's the idea of processing how I feel, processing heartache, but also seeing the beauty in it. Life is as beautiful as it is tough."

Each room evokes a different feeling.

"This show is an internal statement in which I'm letting go of the shadows and also acknowledging them at the same time."

Her old dog, Seth, watches from his place under the window.

Fleur says that while 14 Glasgow St is her home, for the exhibition it becomes a set. Her art works are not always on display in this way.

"In a sense, you're walking through a construction, something I have artistically made. The idea is of the work being in context. We live our lives in context, I made my work in context, and I wanted to show it in context."

Fleur says art is made from one of two places.

"One is the gut, which is where I make work from; or it's the head, an intellectual space. Neither is worse or better. I do have a lot of rigorous thinking that goes into my work as well, but it comes from there [the gut] and I want people to feel something."

This beautiful Darkness. 14 Glasgow St. Viewing until Monday, October 28, 10am-4pm. www.fleurwickes.co.nz