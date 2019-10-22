Last month Mitre 10 Mega held their Ladies' Night, a long-running annual event from which all proceeds traditionally go to Hospice Whanganui. Last week they handed over the cheque to Valda Brechmanis, Hospice PR and Volunteer Services Manager.

"They pull together sponsors, contractors and suppliers and in store, throw on demonstrations, activities and games," says Valda. "Ladies come along and participate and learn things. It's different now, I think, but there was a time when women weren't as comfortable asking trade-based questions as they are now, and it gives them an opportunity to go along and ask people who know in an environment that's comfortable and designed just for them."

A gold coin admission fee goes to Hospice, as does proceeds from a cake auction, the total amount being matched by Mitre 10 Mega owners, Hayden and Sarah Gibson.

"They presented us with a cheque for $2000, which is outstanding," says Valda. "When I look at all of the people who worked that night — and that place was heaving — the set-up crews, the people who did the food, the whole nine yards. After everybody leaves they stay and put the shop back together." Demonstrations and activities take place in all departments throughout the store.

"There are freebies the women get to take away — a goodie bag, a glass of bubbles and free food," says Valda. "It's a huge undertaking for them to open up their store the way they do."

"It's a carry-over from the Gilbertsons [former Mitre 10 owners] with the same spirit of community and giving, and that has been part of the succession plan for the store," says Karen Anderson, Hospice Whanganui chief executive.

"It's good to be aligned with a business that has a social conscience and a community spirit. That's the way you connect: when you have good people doing a good job," says Valda.