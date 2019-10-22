By ADRENALIN RUSH

Whanganui Roller Derby League the West Coast Bombers will host their second annual Sur5al of the Freshies this Saturday, October 26 at Jubilee Stadium.

This Roller Derby round robin tournament is aimed at newcomers to the sport and pits eight smaller than usual teams of five against each other in rapid fire two minute hit outs. Newly graduated and developing players from across the country will be attending and for several of them this will be their first taste of full-on derby action. It promises to be a fun friendly event with teams encouraged to dress up in their team's colour theme. Doors open at 10.30am with the first heat starting at 11am. This year the West Coast Bombers have decided to make the day a free entry event, however they will accept a koha or canned food item which will be passed on to a local charity.

At 12.30pm, the West Coast Bombers 'Squadron' mixed gender team head out in their final full length game of the season against the Lower North Island's freshly minted team Rimutaka. Rimutaka will be hungry for an early win and the West Coast Bombers will be keen to defend their home patch and so a vibrant and hard hitting game is to be expected.

The finale at 2.50pm is the Odds versus Evens / Black vs White game involving all the players from the first tournament in a names drawn out of a hat mix up. Don't be fooled into thinking this may not be exciting, last year's game came down to a nail biting final jam!

The West Coast Bombers ask people to come support the local teams, bring comfy chairs and cushions, and drop by, or settle in for a day of high class derby action.

For more information find the West Coast Bombers online or on Facebook.