SATURDAY

RIVER CITY MARKETS

What: Join the crowd at this popular weekly riverside market.

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank.

Details: Wide range of goods, food and drink.

SUNDAY

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC PROCESSION

What: Feast of Christ the King at St Anthony's

When: 7am Low Mass, 8.30am Low Mass, 10am High Mass followed by Procession. After the procession, there will be a Parish shared meal — bring a plate.

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville

SPEAKER FOR THE SARJEANT

What: "The United Arab Emirates — Is it utopia in the desert?" A presentation by Dr Robert Pech PhD, a New Zealander with 13 years' experience in the UAE.

When: 4.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Tickets: $12/$10. Inquiries 06 349 0506.

THIS YOUTH

What: Solo exhibition by Claire McGrail honouring bicentennial celebrations of the Birth of the Bab, forerunner of the Baha'i faith.

When: October 27-November 10. Opening 2pm, October 27.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre.

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC FAITH

What: Learn more about the traditional Catholic faith.

When: Sundays at 6.30pm.

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys' School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Details: Inquiries on 344 3814.

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC MASSES

What: Traditional Latin Catholic Masses at St Anthony's

When: 7.30am Low Mass, 9am High (Sung) Mass, 11am Low Mass

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville

FOUNDERS SOCIETY

What: Founders Society, Wanganui Branch. Susanna Norris will talk about the historic Upokongaro Church.

When: Sunday, October 27, 2pm.

Where: Upokongaro Church.

Details: $5.

COMING UP

WHANGANUI OSTEOPOROSIS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Speaker this month is Mel Shaw, manager of Community Education Whanganui.

When: Tuesday, October 29, 2pm.

Where: Club Metro, Ridgway St.

Details: Roslyn Ph 3431495

CARER SUPPORT

What: Care for someone with an intellectual disability? Join the Carer Support Network for supportive talk, informative chat and morning tea.

When: Thursday October 31, 10.30am-12.30pm.

Where: 48 Alma Road

Details: Linda 021 230 4095.

ART IN THE GARDEN

What: Whanganui Potters' Studio event.

When: Saturday and Sunday, November 2 and 3, 9am to 4pm.

Where: QT Nursery, 60 Papaiti Rd, Whanganui.

Details: free admission. Pottery, paintings, plants, clay demos, refreshments and much more. No dogs please. Facebook/whanganuipotters

SARJEANT GALLERY CONCERT

What: Missy Raines Trio. From Nashville Tennessee. Bluegrass, jazz and Americana music.

When: Sunday, November 3, 4.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Musicians' Club.

Details: Cash bar. Tickets: Pre-sales $20, door sales $25. Inquiries 06 349 0506.

COMMUNITY CHOIR CONCERT

What: A Summer Celebration. Guests include the trio of Winifred Livesay (voice), Ingrid Culliford (flute) and Abigail Livesay (piano); as well as Ethan Castellanos and The Whanganui High School Choir — AwaSide.

When: Saturday, November 9 at 2pm. Afternoon tea to follow.

Where: Christ Church Anglican Church, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Tickets at the door, from a choir member or phone Edwyna 344 7974 or 027 360 1335. Adults $20; Seniors $15; Students $10; Children under 12 free.

DVD NIGHT

What: Allergy Testing: Skin prick tests & patch tests. Also Hospital food challenges

When: Tuesday, November 12, 7.30pm

Where: Riverside Church lounge, cnr of Ingestre St & Somme Pde.

Details: All welcome. Koha donation.

Contact: Sharyn, 345 8393 or email: allergyadhd@gmail.com

DVD EVENING

What: The Leisure Seeker. With her retired literature professor husband succumbing to dementia, and her own health compromised, Ella Spencer proposed that they take off from Boston in the family RV for the trip he always wanted — Hemingway's home in the Florida Keys.

When: Wednesday, November 13, 6.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: Supper provided. Koha. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Art Fix — Julia Holden. Curator and public programmes manager Greg Donson will talk about Julia Holden's exhibition Her Indoors.

When: Thursday, November 14, 2:00pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: 06 349 0506.

CREATIVE CARD MAKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters alike. With Julia Martin.

When: Saturday, November 16, 10am-12.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: $10. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

LITURGY

What: In the Heart of Stillness

When: Sunday, November 17, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj

When: Wednesday, November 20, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: $10. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

ADVENT WAITING

What: Take a day to stop for a while. Rest your body, rest your mind. Wait, emptied, open and ready to encounter God present in each moment and beyond in this Advent season. With Catherine Woodcock rsj

When: Saturday, November 30, 10am-3pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: $20. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

ON NOW

GALLERY 85

What: Arthouse, a curated exhibition from a private collection.

When: Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 3pm.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre. Entry free.

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Lineage, new paintings by Sheila Pearson.

When: Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 3pm.

Where: 85 Glasgow St. Entry free.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Turn of the Century — A new perspective on 100 years of collecting and exhibiting. This exhibition brings together historical and contemporary works from the gallery's collection alongside newly commissioned pieces by 10 innovative artists. Each was asked to respond to the historic building while it is empty and prior to work starting on the gallery's redevelopment project.

When: To February 9

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Julia Holden: Her Indoors. A suite of more than 40 new works by inter-disciplinary artist Julia Holden. Featuring painted portraits and audio recordings that combine to form a singular collective portrait of the women Holden met while Artist-in-Residence at Tylee Cottage.

When: until February 2. Free admission.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay. Inquiries 06 349 0506.

THIS BEAUTIFUL DARKNESS

What: Fleur Wickes exhibition.

When: Until October 28. Hours: Sunday 20th noon-4pm; Mon 21st-Weds 24th Open by appointment only; Thurs 24th-Monday 28th noon-4pm.

Where: 14 Glasgow St, Whanganui.

Details: Yes, the exhibition is open over Labour Weekend.

REGULAR

ACHIEVING YOUR GOAL

What: Classes to help you to create a unique item. Garden art, sculptures, ecoprinting or vintage fabric art. Personal individual attention. Check items on display that can be made.

When: weekday mornings or Sundays.

Where: Community Arts Centre 19 Taupo Quay Whanganui.

Details: Jan 063453121, facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Confidential.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

AL-ANON MEETINGS

What: Confidential programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St. Cost: Koha

BADMINTON

What: Whanganui Badminton Club. Feather shuttles, timed games.

When: Mondays at 7.30pm.

Details: $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015.

BLIND CRAFT

What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.

When: Monday and Tuesdays afternoons, 1.30-3.30pm.

Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.

COTTON-ON QUILTING

What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley 344 8477.

COUNTRY MUSIC

What: Country Road Variety Music Group

When: 1st & 3rd Sundays of the month. Doors open 1pm.

Where: Club Metro.

Details: $3 entry. Lucky door prize $10.

CRAFT GROUP

What: Eastside Craft group.

When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke Street Library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

FELDENKRAIS MOVEMENT CLASSES

What: no strain, no pain; finding ease in your everyday movement

When: Mondays, 7pm (except school holidays)

Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St

Cost: 10-week sub $110 / casual $14

Details: Katharina 342 7892 / katharina.sporl@gmail.com

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GRIEF SUPPORT

What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate Friends, Bereaved Parents Grief Support meet for casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, of any age — are invited.

When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.

Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.

HANDCRAFT WANGANUI

What: Quality handcrafts by locals.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive. All welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 a visit, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

Details: For further information contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MAHJONG AND CRIBBAGE

What: No experience needed

When: Tuesday mornings from 9.30.

Where: Hakeke St library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

MEDITATION

What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.

When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes on Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).

Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.

Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation suitable for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours — Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Cost, donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Living fully in the present moment with relaxed & aware body and mind. We practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

What: Narcotics Anonymous Group. Confidentially assured. Long term recovery.

When: Sundays at 7pm.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: Contact Paul, 0800 628 632.

PETANQUE

What: $1 each time you play. Bowls provided. All ages welcome.

When: Sundays 2pm-3.30ish.

Where: Gonville Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Contact phone 06 347 7414.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.

RIVER CITY UKULELES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Details: Club contact: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.

SCOTTISH DANCING, CHILDREN AND ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for children, aged 7 and over, and adults.

When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm, for children and adults, with adults until 10pm. Monday evenings 8-10pm adults only.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, competitions. Garden visits, activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge, Guyton St.

Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WIDOWS' CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP

What: meets in a different cafe each week for support, encouragement and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA

What: Investigation of asana, for strength, alignment and stability within the bodily container.

When: Sundays 8.30am General, 10am Beginners

Where: 83 Guyton St

Details: $12 casual. 0211033394 embarkyoga@gmail.com

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy 06 927 5962

