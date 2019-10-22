SATURDAY
RIVER CITY MARKETS
What: Join the crowd at this popular weekly riverside market.
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank.
Details: Wide range of goods, food and drink.
SUNDAY
TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC PROCESSION
What: Feast of Christ the King at St Anthony's
When: 7am Low Mass, 8.30am Low Mass, 10am High Mass followed by Procession. After the procession, there will be a Parish shared meal — bring a plate.
Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville
SPEAKER FOR THE SARJEANT
What: "The United Arab Emirates — Is it utopia in the desert?" A presentation by Dr Robert Pech PhD, a New Zealander with 13 years' experience in the UAE.
When: 4.30pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: Tickets: $12/$10. Inquiries 06 349 0506.
THIS YOUTH
What: Solo exhibition by Claire McGrail honouring bicentennial celebrations of the Birth of the Bab, forerunner of the Baha'i faith.
When: October 27-November 10. Opening 2pm, October 27.
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre.
TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC FAITH
What: Learn more about the traditional Catholic faith.
When: Sundays at 6.30pm.
Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys' School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.
Details: Inquiries on 344 3814.
TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC MASSES
What: Traditional Latin Catholic Masses at St Anthony's
When: 7.30am Low Mass, 9am High (Sung) Mass, 11am Low Mass
Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville
FOUNDERS SOCIETY
What: Founders Society, Wanganui Branch. Susanna Norris will talk about the historic Upokongaro Church.
When: Sunday, October 27, 2pm.
Where: Upokongaro Church.
Details: $5.
COMING UP
WHANGANUI OSTEOPOROSIS SUPPORT GROUP
What: Speaker this month is Mel Shaw, manager of Community Education Whanganui.
When: Tuesday, October 29, 2pm.
Where: Club Metro, Ridgway St.
Details: Roslyn Ph 3431495
CARER SUPPORT
What: Care for someone with an intellectual disability? Join the Carer Support Network for supportive talk, informative chat and morning tea.
When: Thursday October 31, 10.30am-12.30pm.
Where: 48 Alma Road
Details: Linda 021 230 4095.
ART IN THE GARDEN
What: Whanganui Potters' Studio event.
When: Saturday and Sunday, November 2 and 3, 9am to 4pm.
Where: QT Nursery, 60 Papaiti Rd, Whanganui.
Details: free admission. Pottery, paintings, plants, clay demos, refreshments and much more. No dogs please. Facebook/whanganuipotters
SARJEANT GALLERY CONCERT
What: Missy Raines Trio. From Nashville Tennessee. Bluegrass, jazz and Americana music.
When: Sunday, November 3, 4.30pm.
Where: Whanganui Musicians' Club.
Details: Cash bar. Tickets: Pre-sales $20, door sales $25. Inquiries 06 349 0506.
COMMUNITY CHOIR CONCERT
What: A Summer Celebration. Guests include the trio of Winifred Livesay (voice), Ingrid Culliford (flute) and Abigail Livesay (piano); as well as Ethan Castellanos and The Whanganui High School Choir — AwaSide.
When: Saturday, November 9 at 2pm. Afternoon tea to follow.
Where: Christ Church Anglican Church, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Tickets at the door, from a choir member or phone Edwyna 344 7974 or 027 360 1335. Adults $20; Seniors $15; Students $10; Children under 12 free.
DVD NIGHT
What: Allergy Testing: Skin prick tests & patch tests. Also Hospital food challenges
When: Tuesday, November 12, 7.30pm
Where: Riverside Church lounge, cnr of Ingestre St & Somme Pde.
Details: All welcome. Koha donation.
Contact: Sharyn, 345 8393 or email: allergyadhd@gmail.com
DVD EVENING
What: The Leisure Seeker. With her retired literature professor husband succumbing to dementia, and her own health compromised, Ella Spencer proposed that they take off from Boston in the family RV for the trip he always wanted — Hemingway's home in the Florida Keys.
When: Wednesday, November 13, 6.30pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.
Details: Supper provided. Koha. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Art Fix — Julia Holden. Curator and public programmes manager Greg Donson will talk about Julia Holden's exhibition Her Indoors.
When: Thursday, November 14, 2:00pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: 06 349 0506.
CREATIVE CARD MAKING
What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters alike. With Julia Martin.
When: Saturday, November 16, 10am-12.30pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.
Details: $10. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
LITURGY
What: In the Heart of Stillness
When: Sunday, November 17, 4-5pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.
TUI MOTU GROUP
What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj
When: Wednesday, November 20, 4.30-6pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.
Details: $10. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
ADVENT WAITING
What: Take a day to stop for a while. Rest your body, rest your mind. Wait, emptied, open and ready to encounter God present in each moment and beyond in this Advent season. With Catherine Woodcock rsj
When: Saturday, November 30, 10am-3pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace.
Details: $20. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
ON NOW
GALLERY 85
What: Arthouse, a curated exhibition from a private collection.
When: Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 3pm.
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre. Entry free.
RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY
What: Lineage, new paintings by Sheila Pearson.
When: Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 3pm.
Where: 85 Glasgow St. Entry free.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Turn of the Century — A new perspective on 100 years of collecting and exhibiting. This exhibition brings together historical and contemporary works from the gallery's collection alongside newly commissioned pieces by 10 innovative artists. Each was asked to respond to the historic building while it is empty and prior to work starting on the gallery's redevelopment project.
When: To February 9
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Julia Holden: Her Indoors. A suite of more than 40 new works by inter-disciplinary artist Julia Holden. Featuring painted portraits and audio recordings that combine to form a singular collective portrait of the women Holden met while Artist-in-Residence at Tylee Cottage.
When: until February 2. Free admission.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay. Inquiries 06 349 0506.
THIS BEAUTIFUL DARKNESS
What: Fleur Wickes exhibition.
When: Until October 28. Hours: Sunday 20th noon-4pm; Mon 21st-Weds 24th Open by appointment only; Thurs 24th-Monday 28th noon-4pm.
Where: 14 Glasgow St, Whanganui.
Details: Yes, the exhibition is open over Labour Weekend.
REGULAR
ACHIEVING YOUR GOAL
What: Classes to help you to create a unique item. Garden art, sculptures, ecoprinting or vintage fabric art. Personal individual attention. Check items on display that can be made.
When: weekday mornings or Sundays.
Where: Community Arts Centre 19 Taupo Quay Whanganui.
Details: Jan 063453121, facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.
ALANON FAMILY GROUP
What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Confidential.
When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.
Where: Gonville Community Room.
AL-ANON MEETINGS
What: Confidential programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.
When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.
Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St. Cost: Koha
BADMINTON
What: Whanganui Badminton Club. Feather shuttles, timed games.
When: Mondays at 7.30pm.
Details: $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015.
BLIND CRAFT
What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.
When: Monday and Tuesdays afternoons, 1.30-3.30pm.
Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.
COTTON-ON QUILTING
What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.
When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.
Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.
Details: Lesley 344 8477.
COUNTRY MUSIC
What: Country Road Variety Music Group
When: 1st & 3rd Sundays of the month. Doors open 1pm.
Where: Club Metro.
Details: $3 entry. Lucky door prize $10.
CRAFT GROUP
What: Eastside Craft group.
When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.
Where: Hakeke Street Library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.
Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493
FELDENKRAIS MOVEMENT CLASSES
What: no strain, no pain; finding ease in your everyday movement
When: Mondays, 7pm (except school holidays)
Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St
Cost: 10-week sub $110 / casual $14
Details: Katharina 342 7892 / katharina.sporl@gmail.com
FUN FOR LITTLIES
What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.
When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.
Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.
Details: $1 per child.
GRIEF SUPPORT
What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate Friends, Bereaved Parents Grief Support meet for casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, of any age — are invited.
When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.
Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.
HANDCRAFT WANGANUI
What: Quality handcrafts by locals.
When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm
Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.
Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670
INDOOR BOWLS
What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive. All welcome.
When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.
Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.
Details: $2 a visit, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.
Details: For further information contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)
MAHJONG AND CRIBBAGE
What: No experience needed
When: Tuesday mornings from 9.30.
Where: Hakeke St library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.
Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493
MEDITATION
What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.
When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes on Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).
Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.
Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.
MEDITATION
What: Guided meditation suitable for all.
When: Saturdays 10.30am
Where: Wisdom Is Yours — Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave
Details: Cost, donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.
MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE
What: Living fully in the present moment with relaxed & aware body and mind. We practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition.
When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm
Details: Clare 021 0622 120.
MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS
What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.
When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.
Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.
Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
What: Narcotics Anonymous Group. Confidentially assured. Long term recovery.
When: Sundays at 7pm.
Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.
Details: Contact Paul, 0800 628 632.
PETANQUE
What: $1 each time you play. Bowls provided. All ages welcome.
When: Sundays 2pm-3.30ish.
Where: Gonville Bowling Club, Caius Ave.
Details: Contact phone 06 347 7414.
RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.
Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.
RIVER CITY UKULELES
What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.
When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.
Where: Grand Hotel.
Details: Club contact: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.
SCOTTISH DANCING, CHILDREN AND ADULTS
What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for children, aged 7 and over, and adults.
When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm, for children and adults, with adults until 10pm. Monday evenings 8-10pm adults only.
Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.
Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.
SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.
Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
TABLE TENNIS
When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.
Where: Jubilee Stadium.
Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.
WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR
What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.
When: Every Monday at 7pm.
Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.
Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003
WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB
What: Raffles, speakers, competitions. Garden visits, activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.
When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.
Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge, Guyton St.
Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com
WIDOWS' CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
What: meets in a different cafe each week for support, encouragement and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 115 2243
YOGA
What: Investigation of asana, for strength, alignment and stability within the bodily container.
When: Sundays 8.30am General, 10am Beginners
Where: 83 Guyton St
Details: $12 casual. 0211033394 embarkyoga@gmail.com
YOGA CLASSES
What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.
When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.
Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.
Cost: $10 per class.
Contact: Kathy 06 927 5962
