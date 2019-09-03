Thor Wrigglesworth has been a student of drama for the last five years at Wanganui High School.

Why did he choose to study drama?

"I was drawn to it because it attracts such nice people.

"It's a great hobby and it involves a good portion of the school. I enjoy acting a part too," Thor says.

Thor's drama teacher gave him the information sent to the school by director, Kerry Girdwood, as she was looking for a suitable young man to play the part of Mack the Knife in Repertory Theatre's premiere of Joan Rosier-Jones' play The Dignity of Risk.

What's Mack like?

"He's been removed from a psychiatric ward.

"He's on respiridone and he's quick to anger.

"Mack, Brains and Dancer can relate to each other because they're all outcasts. He's not attached to Brains per se because he's more interested in how other people perceive him."

How does Mack feel about Dancer, the other young man in this unhappy trio?

"I think he sees Dancer as a bit of a nuisance.

"Dancer just gets in the way so Mack bullies him a lot."

When he's not involved in theatre and school, Thor enjoys outdoor pursuits, often with his father. He likes snow boarding, skate boarding and surfing.

"I went to Outward Bound in Anakiwa and slept in a soaking wet sleeping bag," Thor says. What did that experience teach him? "It taught me to appreciate home," he grinned.

Repertory Theatre appreciates Thor acting the part of Mack in The Dignity of Risk which will be staged as part of the Whanganui Literary Festival.

Come along and see Joan Rosier-Jones' play.

It will set you thinking.