Party time!

I'm sitting here writing so that means we've almost reached the end of another month. And even more than that… we've almost reached the end of winter. The short winter days will soon be behind us, spring will burst forth, and we'll be enjoying that lovely time of the year when the weather gets warmer, the days longer and the world around us more colourful.

My favourite read from last month was the new Donna Leon book from the Commissario Brunetti series — Unto Us a Son is Given. Some of you might remember I'm an avid crime fiction reader and I'm always amazed that there are so many variations on the simple whodunit theme. With every new crime novel I read, I'm surprised time after time again that it is another page turner and it's still really hard to guess who actually did it.

The Commissario Brunetti series is one I really enjoy because the books are easy to read and process, there's a clear storyline and, most of all, Donna Leon is a master at describing Venetian life, with its emphasis on family and home-cooked meals. The evocative description she uses creates an effective contrast in the life of the protagonist, police officer Guido Brunetti. He has an idyllic home life but faces the raw reality of the world at work. In this book, the 28th in the series, Brunetti has to solve a case that's quite close to home as it initially involves a family friend who died of natural causes… or not… as a more suspicious death quickly follows the first one.

It is a bit ironic that my favourite read this month is the raw reality of a crime novel, as this contrasts with my euphoric feelings in real life. I'm in a truly celebratory mood, with the approach of spring and the exciting news I have to share about the Gonville Library party at the end of the month. Our little library is turning 10, and we're making sure that everybody knows it.

The party gives us a chance to celebrate the Gonville community. I could rave on for hours about new books and how much I love reading and supporting literacy, and of course this is an important part of my job. Yet even more than this I value community spirit, talking with customers and observing the many ways library users interact in the Gonville Library space. Reading the newspaper, enjoying a cup of coffee, chatting away with their neighbour, reading to their children, talking to the librarians or, what I really like, taking over the entire space for an activity. It all comes down to the same community spirit. A milestone like a library birthday is an opportunity for my love of books and my passion for social interaction to meet.

So, here is the deal… we are throwing a party on Saturday, August 31, along with Gonville Health, and you're invited to join us to celebrate. The festivities start at 2pm and the library will be open until 5pm. We will provide a free sausage sizzle, free vegetarian sandwiches, and, of course, a birthday cake. Hot drinks and snacks will be available for purchase from the counter as usual. We're asking children to come dressed up as their favourite book character, with prizes for the best dressed.

Once the birthday celebration is over Gonville Library will go straight into Adult Learners' Week, with activities such as Money Mates, Zumba® Gold, knitting and Reading Together®.

Exciting times ahead of us ...

Kat