Did we perceive that or did that actually happen? Modern science has revealed that our subconscious mind does NOT know the difference between what we perceive and what is actual. How is that relative to our daily lives? It's integral!

Example: When we are growing up between the ages of 0 and 7, we are downloading and programming in our core beliefs, and everything we see hear and feel starts to inform our personal reality.

The more of something we experience and feel, the more notice we take of it and the more embedded and attached we get to it. This is irrespective. Does that mean we are downloaded with others' beliefs? Hell yeah! However, it's not a good enough reason to hang on to those beliefs if they are counter productive to the sort of life we seek.

It's always going to be our responsibility to manage or transform those beliefs, no matter which we way look at it. Another really important fact about the subconscious mind is that 95 per cent of our day is driven by our subconscious beliefs ... 95! Yet we continue to try to change or make better decisions with our 5 per cent conscious mind! It's no wonder that sometimes changing a habit is difficult. This is also another reason why affirmations can be futile when it comes to trying to create an altered reality.

This is something I talk about in my workshops or my one-to-one coaching. There's nothing wrong with our conscious mind, we need it! We learn and compare and reflect in there. However, to change a habitual thought we need to talk to the mind that created the habit in the first place — which is our subconscious. Why I'm so passionate about all this is not random, it's because of my own transformation from depression, and understanding more about who I thought I was and who I wanted to be. This was the starting point. Does that mean that I have a life without drama, grief and emotional pain? Hell no! But it means that I now see more clearly what beliefs I am hanging on too which might be getting in the way of experiencing more of what I want. Shining a light on our limitations reveals opportunities for creating something new. We can't have one without the other. #FREEDOM

