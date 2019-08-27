Artists hold exhibitions for all sorts of reasons. Some, obviously, to display and perhaps even sell their work. Others just to show what they can do to a public which may not have heard of them.

Dan Mills exhibited his paintings so he could take a good look at it in a gallery setting and gain some sort of perspective on his work.

His recent exhibition, held at the Community Arts Centre in Taupo Quay, displayed work from two decades ago to now, mostly on large canvases.

Viewing his work, Dan could see the progression of his style.

"Or devolution," he says, "Depending on how you look at it."

He has his favourites, as well as some he finds fault with.

"This is an exhibition of work I could get my hands on."

There are also pieces he is still working on. He had hoped to find time to do that while at the gallery.

"The exhibition is called Footprint of a Working Artist, a name that will roll on: I'm using it for a couple of shows next year. It's travelling — a show I'll move around galleries, although it will look a lot different because it will focus on newer work."

Advertisement

Dan is renowned in Whanganui for his street art which has served to brighten up parts of town. Castlecliff, especially, has benefited from his painting.

"The purpose of this exhibition wasn't so much to show and sell work, but to get it together, see it, document it really well ... and to see the pieces side by side for myself is interesting." Regarding his painting from 1998, he's happy to see it still stands up well against his newer creations.

It was a commissioned work he painted after a month backpacking around Spain.

His exhibition also included prints for sale.

"It's been an interesting exercise for me to see these works side by side, and get some sense of my own trajectory."