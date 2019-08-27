BIG SING CADENZA

Royal Whanganui Opera House

Tuesday, August 20

Reviewed by Paul Brooks

The Big Sing is a nationwide secondary schools' choral competition, culminating in the Big Sing Finale, this year in the Dunedin Town Hall.

For the first time, a second tier has been introduced, in which choirs of a high standard, but which failed to make the finale, take part in the Big Sing Cadenza.

Last Tuesday, 12 choirs from the lower North Island sang in the Royal Whanganui Opera House. Included was Whanganui High School's own Awaside, conducted by Roz Armstrong.

They were last on the programme before interval.

Before that, a large Opera House crowd was treated to an extraordinary evening of talent, variety, enthusiasm and musicality, from voices one would expect to hear in professional choirs.

And the chosen choral pieces delighted, challenged and entertained a variety of discerning tastes.

From sacred to swing, straight to seriously strange, mainstream to avant-garde, we heard such incredible music.

What a night!

Jonathan Greenwell was MC for the evening, keeping the tone light but respectful.

There were standouts, but overall the standard was so high that all choirs deserve due accolades, for their song choices and each performance.

Con Anima, the all male choir from St Patrick's College in Wellington, began the show with a finger snapping rendition of Come Fly With Me, accompanied by piano and double bass. They were great fun. Their choreography and obvious understanding and enjoyment of the swing rhythm was infectious.

They were followed by Iona Pure, the all girl choir from Iona College. With By the Rivers of Babylon (do NOT think Boney M!) it was a dramatic change of tempo; accompanied by piano chords, the voices carried the melody. There were some fine sopranos to be heard.

Altissime, an all girl choir from Samuel Marsden College in Karori sang Ave Verum a capella. A splendid sight in their green gowns, the choir was strong, their voices pure. Wow!

Woodford House Chapel Choir chose Tihore Mai, performing a capella in red robes, the all girl choir was tight, strong and rhythmic. A joy to hear.

The all male Strathmore Singers from Scots College is a big choir and they employed humour in their big rendition of You'll Be Back. The audience roared, whistled, laughed and clapped with abandon. They were well loved.

From Havelock North High School came Voix de Femmes, conducted by a very energetic Robbie Cargill. They sang Believe in the Music, an up tempo number which suited their strong voices.

The first mixed choir for the evening was Kapiti College Choir, led by a boy soprano! Singing a capella, their rendition of Only in Sleep was spell binding. A strong multi-part backing, black and white costumes and an audience entranced by the arrangement made for an excellent performance.

Cantala from Wellington East Girls' College changed the entire tone of the evening with Aglepta, an avant-garde number that was disturbing, theatrical and amazing. With invented language, panting, vocal sound effects and screams, the song ended on a sigh. A very difficult piece well performed.

The 16-strong OK Chorale from Palmerston North Boys' High School changed the tone with Musica. They were stunning with their note perfect cathedral harmonies and wide range of voices.

It was back to sass and groove when Jubilate from New Plymouth Girls' High School sang Blue Skies, snapping their fingers and letting their bodies enjoy the music. A nice arrangement and good to watch as well as hear.

Viva Camerata is a large, mixed, combined choir from Rathkeale College and St Matthew's Collegiate. They sang Te Aroha and there was lots of it! They were controlled, tight and presented some gorgeous harmonies.

Finally, on home ground came Whanganui High School's Awaside, a mixed choir singing an African American spiritual arranged by Roz Armstrong. Ride on, King Jesus made good use of the range of voices, from big basses to beautiful sopranos, keeping strong rhythm throughout. A good way to end the first half.

After interval, all the choirs filled the stage to perform en masse three items, but they could not help but break into an impromptu One Direction number before being brought under control by conductor and choir adjudicator Christie Anderson.

Hearing all those beautiful voices and seeing hundreds of young people enjoying their music was a sight and sound to behold. We were treated to a sea of fresh faces, colourful costumes and school uniforms and waves of choral enthusiasm.

What a sound they made!

Congratulations to all teachers, conductors, arrangers and all who gave their time freely to get the best of their young charges. The hard work showed in clear diction, controlled breathing, understated body movements (unless big moves were called for) and seemingly effortless singing.

We had a great night, thank you.