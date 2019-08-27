Lesley Stead's vision of Whanganui landmarks and icons is strictly black and white: no shades of grey.

Listed as a Whanganui Heritage Month show, her pictures are on show at Paige's Book Gallery, on the corner of Guyton and Wicksteed streets.

Lesley has taken up designing baby books, and this is how the black and white pictures came to be.

"The first one is on Whanganui. The reason I'm doing it is that there is research saying that babies can only see black and white for the first six or seven months of their life."

Lesley is alarmed at our literacy statistics "sliding downhill".

"Many children aren't receiving books or being read to ... One thing I believe is that reading needs to start when babies are born."

She says there are lots of positives when a baby is held close to its parent and is read to from a board book.

"If they are shown black and white images their neural and eye development is enhanced immensely."

Being a bookshop owner and looking for opportunities to keep Paige's sustainable, Lesley saw a gap in the market and went for it. She says grandparents — wonderful children's book customers — were asking for books on Whanganui for their young charges.

Lesley made it her mission to produce a pilot board book of 28 pages comprising 28 images of Whanganui.

"I set about simply collaging: I'd draw a few things then I'd cut and paste. I needed to think about it through the eyes of a baby. They don't need perspective or anything fancy — they need simplicity and they need it starkly black and white."

She found an environmentally sustainable paper called Rockstock, paper made from stone waste. It is waterproof, tear resistant and food grade: baby proof!

There is still some work to do on the book before it is ready for printing.

"In the meantime, I decided to put my images on the wall and also make some baby mobiles from them. Once I'd put them up, adults started buying them! It's been an unexpected, lovely surprise."

The images, in all their simplicity, represent obvious Whanganui places and things — Durie Hill Tower, the Waimarie, Virginia Lake, Sarjeant Gallery, the Airport Control Tower, Paige's Book Gallery, the Cemetery Circuit races, Ward Observatory, Bird Rescue and much more.

The artworks have been produced under the trade name Lucy Lockett's Pocket, each image has been printed by H&A Print and put on a mat board surround by Kate Dobbs.