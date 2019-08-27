Whanganui Environment Base needs energetic, enthusiastic volunteers who can spare an hour or more each week to keep the Re-Use Academy open.

Volunteers must have people skills, greeting visitors and taking newcomers on a tour. They also need to become familiar with receiving donations and simple admin tasks.

Learning about Sustainable Whanganui's work is important too. That means being curious during induction by experienced WhEBsters. Induction may take several sessions.

Volunteers raise awareness about refusing packaging, recycling where appropriate, repurposing and reusing items that are still useful instead of automatically sending them to landfill.

The WhEB's newest recruit is Lynette Keast. She first joined Sustainable Whanganui by giving out plants at the 2018 Christmas Parade.

This gave her confidence to apply to be an exhibiting artist for the 2019 Artists Open Studios in March. Lyn and Graham Pearson visited her to view her artworks and liked what they saw.

Lynette's artwork repurposes objects.

"Depicting climate change and the need to reuse resources," she says.

Before meeting the Pearsons, Lynette had never been to the WhEB.

"I thought Re-Use Academy was a school," she laughs. "But when I was given a tour, I thought it was awesome."

Lynette wanted to know more about Sustainable Whanganui so she joined Fruit Trees in Schools which started in 2005. Visiting preschools with Lyn gave Lynette enthusiasm for more.

"It's great to have like-minded people to spend time with."

Now Lynette enjoys being a WhEBster.

"It's that lovely feeling that you are giving something back, and making a difference. The other WhEBsters are very welcoming. I feel valued. The fit's so important."

Because of Lynette's health issues, she can't work in paid employment. She volunteers most Tuesday afternoons and some Saturday mornings.

Phone 345 6000 to join the team.