Anz Whanganui Branch is a major supporter of the local branch of the Cancer Society and the bank staff take it personally, right down to shaving their locks for the cause.

"We've got three awesome staff members shaving their heads: Toby Wells, Andrea Hickling and Scott Carson, who is our general regional manager," says Heather Wyeth, ANZ personal banker, retail.

That's happening in the bank on Thursday, August 29 at 4pm, with Sam Monaghan wielding the clippers.

"I'm looking forward to it," says Toby. "I decided to grow a beard to make it more dramatic." The beard is coming off as well as his fine head of hair. "We're trying to get at least $1000 each."

The bank is also running raffles with prizes donated by local businesses.

"Everything raffled is donated, but, as staff, we all put in money to buy the grocery raffles," says Rachael Watkins, assistant manager, Business Banking. "That's our donation."

The bank's association with the Cancer Society is very much staff managed.

"We also do a barbecue in Majestic Square on Daffodil Day," says Heather.

"Embassy 3 has also been awesome. They've approached [the film distributor] and will donate the movie The Lion King to us," says Rachael. "Ticket sales will be normal price and profits will go to the Cancer Society."

The charity screening is on Daffodil Day, Friday, August 30 at 5.30pm.

"Every year we do something different," says Rachael. The head shave and movie are new. The barbecue remains an annual constant.

"We have a team, a Daffodil Day committee, and we change it up every year."

Ali Hollard from the Cancer Society is working alongside ANZ staff. Jane Burgess, Cancer Society Centre Manager, says she is thrilled with what ANZ is doing.

"ANZ has got some awesome initiatives to fundraise for us this year and we are so grateful to our local branch for what they are doing. To have three people nominate themselves to shave their hair for our cause is huge. We hope the community really get behind them and support them.

"ANZ is just one of the many businesses out there supporting us this month so we would like to say a really big thank you to everyone who is doing their bit to fundraise this Daffodil Month. Our street volunteers will be out in force next Friday, August 30, rain, hail or shine."