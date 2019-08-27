Good things are happening at the Boys and Girls Gym Club at Springvale Park. It's a busy place, with school groups using it as well as the regular classes run by the gym instructors.

Under the new manager, Julia Murray, plans are underway to spruce up the aging premises and give the club a fresh look. It's a big place and requires a lot of work.

On board is club volunteer coach and committee member, artist Tina Drayton, who has produced a colourful mural on the climbing wall. From its former dingy dark purple, Tina has transformed it into an artwork of houses, trees, seagulls and sunshine, complete with her signature ladybird. Getting children to climb to a particular painted feature gives it an interactive element.

"We're just trying to freshen up the place," says Tina. "Trying to change people's perspective and change the energy of the place. It's such a great facility and kind of iconic. We just need a bit of love from the community."

Tina used to visit, train and compete in the Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club when she was an Ohakune gymnast — a Turoa Tumbler — and now her own children are members. Her daughter Alexandra is a competitive gymnast, and her son Max is now doing advanced recreational gym. Tina, Julia and the rest of the team would like to see the club with a new lease on life and some imaginative paintwork.

Interim manager Arlene Drew arranged for the foam pit to be filled with fresh foam, with more foam on order to fill it right up. The old, worn foam, meanwhile, is bagged up in the mini-gym, ready for the supplier to recycle. The pit is sponsored by Beaver Tree Services.

Now a distinctive, quirky Tina Drayton mural graces the climbing wall.

"This is just to make people smile: It's the beginning of a bigger picture," she says. She'd like to top it with a Dr Seuss quote with gym club relevance.

"We hope to get funding to get the whole place done," says Julia. "We've got lots of plans."

Tina has been a working artist for years, working as Studio 86. A range of her work is on display at the Yellow House cafe on the corner of Dublin and Pitt streets.