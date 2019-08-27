In a cute turn-of-the-last-century cottage, two Whanganui artists combine their talents in an exhibition called In the Course of Time. It's in the programme for Whanganui Heritage Month.

Pauline Allomes and Julz Coffey display selected work over the course of three weekends in an exhibition that highlights their similarities and their strengths.

"We're both environmental artists in our own way," says Julz. "I use things people would normally throw away ... "

"And I draw people's attention to the natural environment and how we've got to protect it," says Pauline. The title of the exhibition is apt.

"It's about things people have thrown away in the past and it's about looking towards the future and trying to make things right," says Pauline. "I was offered the chance to do this for Heritage Month, and I thought, my cottage fits that to a T."

Julz and Pauline go back a long way.

"We were at the Learning Connexion together," says Julz.

Among Pauline's work is a large canvas she has donated to Bushy Park. During the exhibition a silent auction will run, during which people can bid for the painting using the box provided.

"On the last day we will open the box and find out who's got the highest bid and that money goes to Bushy Park," says Pauline.

Also, 10 per cent of any Bushy Park paintings sold will go to the forest sanctuary and historic homestead.

"I get a lot of inspiration from out there, so it's nice to give back," says Pauline.

She is also having an exhibition at Bushy Park homestead in November.

In the Course of Time will take up the two front rooms of the old cottage, with Julz on one side and Pauline on the other.

"I've got what I call my 'somewhat forsaken', which are my little 3D works that I make out of found objects," says Julz. "There will be seven of those. Then I've got some mixed media works I've made out of old linen."

Julz' work is quirky and fun, and she has a good time making it.

Pauline's work for the exhibition is diverse in styles and media, and among Pauline's larger works she has included a number of smaller, lower-priced paintings.

In their Learning Connexion days they were taught to try as many different things as possible and never to get stuck in one genre.

"To explore whatever you want and just go with it," says Pauline.

In the Course of Time, An exhibition of work by Pauline Allomes and Julz Coffey

4 Barrack St, to September 8. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4.30pm