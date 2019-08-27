LATEST

LITERARY FESTIVAL

Whanganui Literary Festival: Early bird season tickets for main event October 4 to 6 on sale at the Royal Wanganui Opera House until September 6. $70 season ticket, $15 individual sessions.

ART ANYONE?

What: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing / painting / embroidery session.

Contact: Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

WEDNESDAY

WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Weds, August 28, 7.30. Shutterbugs at 7pm.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

QUIZ NIGHTS

What: Winter Quiz nights run by the Anglican Parish. Prizes and supper.

When: August 28 and September 25.

Where: All Saints Hall, Moana St, Whanganui East.

Details: $5 at the door. Contact Kay 345 7797 or Parish Office 345 7723

RADICAL DHARMA

What: A 6-week beginners course in Buddhism & meditation. How can you make the most of your life?

When: Wednesdays to Sept 18, 5.45-8.15pm.

Where: Community House, Ridgway St.

Details: No charge. 021 038 6931.

THURSDAY

RETREAT IN INNER PEACE AND DIVINE LOVE - WEEK 4 OF 5

What: A 22-day Retreat in Daily Life, meeting each Thursday night for five nights. With Juliet Kojis and Karyn Coleman.

When: Thursday, August 29, 7-8.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

Details: Bring pen and notebook for journaling.

FRIDAY

DANCES OF UNIVERSAL PEACE

What: Simple movements, drawing on many religious traditions, no experience necessary.

When: Friday, August 30, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Settlement, 76 Virginia Rd.

Details: entry by koha, all welcome. Enquiries: Peter 345 0634

LOSS, GRIEF AND HEALING SEMINAR

What: With Sue Nicholson.

When: Friday, August 30, 7pm.

Where: Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Details: Tickets (age 13+) $72.55.

SATURDAY

TOURS: THE SARJEANT COLLECTION

What: Tour the Sarjeant collection store and catch a glimpse of the gallery's old masters. This is a Whanganui Heritage month event.

When: Saturday 31 August, 2pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Tickets $10. Limited spaces available, bookings essential from Sarjeant on the Quay or by phoning 349 0506.

SUNDAY

DANCESPORT WANGANUI

What: Monthly social dance. Ballroom, New Vogue, Latin, Social dances. Theme Black and White.

When: Sunday, September 1, 7-9.30pm followed by supper.

Where: St Andrews Hall, Bell St.

Details: Members $5, Non-members $10. Information Kathleen 3442245 or Graeme 0274341823.

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC MASSES AT ST ANTHONY'S

What: St Anthony's offers traditional Latin Masses every Sunday at 7.30am (Low Mass), 9am (Sung Mass) and 11am (Low Mass).

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Details: Enquiries on 344 3814.

QUESTIONS ABOUT TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC FAITH

What: Learn more about the traditional Catholic faith.

When: Sundays at 6.30pm.

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Details: Enquiries on 344 3814.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Walking Tour: The Sarjeant's Whanganui. Sites significant to Henry and Ellen Sarjeant including interiors of Sarjeant Gallery and Sarjeant House.

When: Sunday, September 1, 10.30am

Where: Meet at the Whanganui Regional Museums Archive.

Details: $15.

COMING UP

WAIATA, KORERO & KARAKIA

What: Celebrating Maori Language Week 2019, with Maramapai Simon & Lynaire Simon.

When: Monday, September 2, 10am-midday.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

EXHIBITION

What: Turn of the Century – A new perspective on 100 years of collecting and exhibiting. To mark the Sarjeant Gallery's 100th anniversary this exhibition brings together a selection of historical and contemporary works from the gallery's collection alongside newly commissioned pieces by 10 innovative artists. Each was asked to respond to the historic building while it is empty and prior to work starting on the gallery's redevelopment project. When: August 31 – February 9

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

RETREAT IN INNER PEACE AND DIVINE LOVE - WEEK 5 OF 5

What: A 22-day Retreat in Daily Life, meeting each Thursday night for five nights. With Juliet Kojis and Karyn Coleman.

When: Thursday, September 5, 7-8.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

Details: Bring pen and notebook for journaling.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Public Ceremony for the 100th birthday of the Sarjeant Gallery. Formal public ceremony outside the Gallery in Queens Park. Speeches, birthday cake and choirs.

When: Friday, September 6, 3pm

Where: Sarjeant Gallery, Queens Park

CREATIVE CARD MAKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters alike. With Julia Martin.

When: Saturday, September 7, 10am-12.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

ON NOW

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Shall I be Mother? 100 extraordinary teapots.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre

85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE

What: Look Twice, an outdoor installation by David Stewart.

When: Viewing any time.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

GALLERY 85

What: Crows Can Count. New works by Antonia O'Mahony.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Robert McLeod: Collection Focus. Works from Sarjeant Gallery collection.

When: To September 1.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

RED DOOR GALLERY

What: Art Exhibition — Fiona Thomas, Paint, Clay and more.

When: Till Sept 1, Thurs-Sun, 11am-4.30pm.

Where: 88 Putiki Dr.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Peter Trevelyan: Delineate.

When: To September 1.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Wi Taepa: Retrospect. Looking back at more than 30 years of art practice.

When: To October 13

Where: Upstairs at the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506

REGULAR

AIRPORT CONTROL TOWER

What: Viewings of top floor control cab.

When: Sundays, 1-3pm.

Details: Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Confidential.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

AL-ANON MEETINGS

What: Confidential programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: Koha

BADMINTON

What: Whanganui Badminton Club. Feather shuttles, timed games.

When: Mondays at 7.30pm.

Details: $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015

BLIND CRAFT

What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.

When: Monday and Tuesdays afternoons, 1.30-3.30pm.

Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.

COTTON-ON QUILTING

What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley 344 8477.

COUNTRY MUSIC

What: Country Road Variety Music Group

When: 1st & 3rd Sundays of the month. Doors open 1pm.

Where: Club Metro.

Details: $3 entry. Lucky door prize $10.

CRAFT GROUP

What: Eastside Craft group.

When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke Street Library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GRIEF SUPPORT

What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate Friends, Bereaved Parents Grief Support meet for casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, of any age — are invited.

When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.

Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.

HANDCRAFT WANGANUI

What: Quality handcrafts by locals.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive. All welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 each time you come, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: For further information contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MAJONG AND CRIBBAGE

What: No experience needed

When: Tuesday mornings from 9.30.

Where: Hakeke Street library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

MEDITATION

What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.

When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes on Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).

Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.

Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation suitable for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours — Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Cost, donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

What: Narcotics Anonymous Group. Confidentially assured. Long term recovery.

When: Sundays at 7pm.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: Contact Paul, 0800 628 632.

PETANQUE

What: $1 each time you play. Bowls provided. All ages welcome.

When: Sundays 2pm-3.30ish.

Where: Gonville Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Contact phone 06 347 7414.

POWERTEX

What: "Achieving your goal". One complete class, individually or in a small group or work sessions. Personal individual attention.

When: Weekday mornings.

Where: 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Jan 06 3453121 or facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.

RIVER CITY UKULELES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Details: Club contact: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.

SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children, aged 7 and over, and adults.

When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm, for children and adults, with adults until 10pm. Monday evenings 8-10pm adults only.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

TAI CHI for HEALTH

What: Tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: New Beginners classes start soon, Tues 5.30pm and/or Thurs, 9am.

Where: 97 Putiki Dr

Details: $3 per session. Inquiries: Miriam 345-1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, competitions. Garden visits, activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St.

Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WIDOWS' CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP

What: meets in a different cafe each week for support, encouragement and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

Whanganui Happenings is a free Midweek service. Contact paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz