Today marks the opening day of the fifth Winter Wonderfest in Whanganui.

With different events and activities happening until the end of August, there is something to meet every interest. Once again the Women's Network is delighted to be partnering with Sarah at Space Studio and Gallery to bring you this festival. Designed to warm up your winter, our aim is to provide you with opportunities to be inspired, to get connected, and maybe even motivated to make some life changes.

Here's a taste of what's coming up over the next few days:

■ Thursday 15 August

10am-midday | Wisdom Circle | 75 St Hill St | Gold coin | Join in our sharing circle with other women to share wisdom and life experience in an uplifting space. Ph 06 345 6833.

6.30pm | She Shears 2018 | Dir Jack Nicol | Exempt | 1 hr 20 mins | Confluence, 15 Watt St | $10 | She Shears follows five charismatic female shearers on their journey towards the world championship of shearing: The Golden Shears. Tickets: www.confluence.kiwi/store/p106/TT-SHS.html

7pm |Open night demo | 200b Victoria Ave |$5 | Mediums demonstrate clairvoyance and how they each work with spirit. Ph 06 345 5002 or 027 253 1858.

7-8.30pm | Shinewomen introduction evening | 8/208 Victoria Ave | Free | Women of all ages are encouraged to explore more about worth, strength and purpose. Supper provided. Ph 06 927 6295.

■ Friday 16 August

6pm | Community drumming Whanganui | 75 St Hill St | $5 | West African-inspired rhythms played together in a fun and supportive space. Suitable for beginners — no experience required. Children are welcome to come with their adults. Text Jacqueline 021 135 9948 to reserve a drum.

7pm | The Eventual Genius | 66 Taupo Quay | $10/$15 tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House | Cheryl Amos returns to Whanganui to perform what she describes as "a light-hearted romp through addiction, abuse and mental illness". This production comes with a trigger warning due to its content. Recommended for adults only.

■ Saturday 17 August

11am-4pm | The Sound of Healing | 75 St Hill St | $60 |This workshop shows how to include rhythm based activities for rehabilitation and play. Suitable for health professionals, therapists, teachers, youth workers, aged care workers and group facilitators. No musical experience is necessary. Text Jacqueline 021 135 9948 to reserve a drum.

11.30am | Grow plants from cuttings | 65 Hakeke Street | Free | Hands-on learning for beginners. Materials provided.

Advertisement

Winter Wonderfest festival programmes from Women's Network or Space Studio and Gallery, or download a copy: spacestudiogallery.co.nz or at the Winter Wonderfest Whanganui page on Facebook.