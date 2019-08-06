Cheryl Amos returns to Whanganui to perform her autobiographical one-woman show The Eventual Genius.

Since graduating from Whanganui UCOL Theatre school in 2000, Cheryl has enjoyed a career as an actor, improviser, stand-up comedian and drama teacher all over New Zealand.

She began her teaching under the guidance of Hazel Menehira in Whanganui, and is delighted to bring her show back to Whanganui, the town that nurtures her spirit.

The Eventual Genius represents the story of Cheryl's life, one in which audiences will be witness to her navigating a chaotic journey to find peace, meaning and some kind of self-mastery. Described as "a light-hearted romp through addiction, abuse, and mental illness", it does come with a trigger warning, and is recommended for mature audiences.

With its Whanganui premier featuring as part of the fifth Winter Wonderfest programme, audiences have three opportunities to experience this production. It represents the fourth partnership between Cheryl and the Women's Network, with local audiences previously experiencing Shirley Valentine; The Vagina Monologues, and A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant and A Prayer.

Tickets are available via the Royal Wanganui Opera House; performances are at Space Studio and Gallery on Friday and Saturday, August 16 and 17, at 7pm, with a matinee performance on Sunday, August 18 at 3pm.