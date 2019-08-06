Tina Teal knows about hard work. She spent years in high pressure jobs and she and her husband have fostered 49 children, one of whom they adopted, so she has never really taken it easy. Now she volunteers for the local branch of the Cancer Society.

"I've been volunteering for about two and a half years now. My husband retired and I 'piggy-backed'."

Tina had always wanted to volunteer, but being a co-ordinator at HealthCare and working more than full time, she just wasn't able until she retired.

"And when you're working, there's no emotional energy left to do it, either, and I don't take things on if I'm not going to commit to them."

Tina has lost loved ones to cancer so the Cancer Society seemed an obvious fit.

She started as a driver, as well as helping out with raffles and other Cancer Society jobs. She still drives when needed, but she has directed her energies into office reception, working in the Victoria Ave pop-up shop and selling raffle tickets.

"I have put in some boundaries, because when I was working there was no spare time. Because of the nature of the job and the responsibility, switching off was difficult."

Tina and her husband have taken up table tennis twice a week, an activity and time they treasure. They are also worship leaders at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church.

Advertisement

The Cancer Society pop-up shop in Victoria Ave takes up a two mornings of Tina's volunteering time.

"It's very expensive volunteering here, you know. I buy quite a lot!" She reeled off a list of interesting purchases.

Life balance is important, especially with 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

The Cancer Society pop-up shop is next to Whitcoull's in Victoria Ave and is open for five weeks, staffed entirely by volunteers.

"You do your bit, and if everybody does that it makes a difference," says Tina.

"One of the reasons I did this is I didn't want to suddenly go from working full-time, caring for other people and working as part of a team, to suddenly my life being all about me. This is an opportunity to have purpose and be of some value to others."

People are still able to donate goods for sale to the pop-up shop, either by dropping them in to the shop or the Cancer Society, or by calling the Cancer Society on 348 7402 to arrange pick-up.