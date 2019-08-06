"It has become a tradition now that we do something on National Poetry Day," says Lesley Stead, chairwoman of the Guyton Group Trust.

Last year it was Breakfast with Baxter at the Grand Hotel, raising funds for the James K Baxter sculpture project. This year, it's Grand Words with Wine, an evening function on Thursday, August 22.

National Poetry Day is actually the following day but circumstances mean Thursday is the best day for the celebration. It has also become part of the Winter Wonderfest.

"It will be a wine and cheese evening, rather than breakfast, and it will be at the Grand Hotel, of course. Neville [Gorrie, publican] is always so supportive and we like to have our events there whenever possible.

"This year, we're thinking, let's celebrate Jacquie Sturm's poetry."

The late Jacqueline Sturm was the wife of James K Baxter and a recognised poet and writer of short stories.

"We've got Vivienne Plumb coming from Wellington and she will include some Jacqueline Sturm poetry as well as some of her own. Then we thought, let's get a few local people to pitch in as supporting poets: Airini Beautrais has said she will come on board.

"Vivienne Plumb will be our star poet, but we'll have a cluster of local people to support her, and they will all include Jacqueline Sturm's poetry."

Grand Words with Wine starts at 5.30pm on Thursday, August 22 at the Grand Hotel.

Tickets are $35 from Paige's Book Gallery. Ticket numbers are limited.